Texas head coach candidates: Top 5 Rodney Terry replacements ft. Billy Donovan

The Texas Longhorns fired coach Rodney Terry on Sunday and are now in a position to find their fourth coach since 2017. The team has a lot of resources and could be an intriguing landing spot for many coaches to continue their careers.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at some potential candidates for the Longhorns.

Texas head coach candidates to replace Rodney Terry

Billy Donovan

This one may seem a bit out there but the Chicago Bulls could be moving in a completely new direction and let Billy Donovan go. Donovan has a career 502-206 record with the Marshall Thundering Herd and Florida Gators throughout his college coaching career. That included a pair of NCAA Tournament championships with the Gators.

Ad

Trending

Buzz Williams

Buzz Williams has been with the Texas A&M Aggies since the 2019 season and made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons, but a change could be coming.

There have been reports that Williams and Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts have had some issues, and Williams could leave for a better opportunity. Could he view going to the Texas Longhorns as that opportunity?

Ben McCollom

Ad

Ben McCollom has showcased his ability to be a leader of men on the court as he won four Division II national championships with Northwest Missouri State. He parlayed that success into a coaching job with the Drake Bulldogs last offseason but could be on the move once again after making the Round of 32.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are close to getting a deal done with him, but the Longhorns can swoop in and get one of the hottest coaching prospects in a hotbed for college basketball.

Ad

Kyle Neptune

Bringing a big-name coach like Kyle Neptune could be an intriguing option for the Longhorns. He took over for Jay Wright in 2022 and had some success, finishing 54-47. Now with some more experience as a coach, he could be the next coach of the Longhorns.

Matt Langel

Matt Langel has been the coach of the Colgate Raiders since the 2011 season and has done basically all he can with the program. Taking that next step with the Texas Longhorns could be enticing, and Langel may be tempted by the ability to recruit and be part of the SEC, a conference that had a record number of teams in the NCAA Tournament this year.

With a .544 career winning percentage as a coach, Matt Langel could bring a winning pedigree to the program once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here