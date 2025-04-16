Texas Tech basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and join Grant McCasland's squad ft. LeJuan Watts

Off a 28-win season and a trip to the Elite Eight, there's been no offseason rest for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Grant McCasland's team has had some significant additions and departures in the transfer portal already. While the portal period is still ongoing, here's the current count on the Red Raider gains and losses in the current edition of the transfer portal.

Ad

Players Leaving Texas Tech in the portal

Forward Darrion Williams is a significant loss for Tech in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Darrion Williams

A two-time All-Big 12 performer since transferring over from Nevada, the loss of Williams is a significant one for Tech. In 2024-25, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Williams is a career 38% 3-point shooter and 84% foul shooter. He hasn't yet chosen his destination for his final season of college eligibility.

Kevin Overton

A 6-foot-5 guard, Overton went from a starting role at Drake to a reserve role at Texas Tech. He still averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders. Overton was a 33% 3-point shooter. At Drake, he was on to MVC All-Freshman team and averaged 11.3 points per game. He has two seasons left, but has not announced his new college choice.

Ad

Devan Cambridge

Cambridge played three seasons at Auburn, a year at Arizona State, and in two false starts of seasons at Tech, he played in just 14 total games. He averages 7.2 points per game for his college career along with 3.8 rebounds per game. After leaving the team in December, Cambridge should have a season left and hasn't announced his next school.

Eemeli Yalaho

Yalaho is a 6-foot-8 project from Finland who hasn't seen much action in two seasons at Texas Tech. Yalaho has played in 25 games and averaged 2.7 points per game. He will have two seasons of eligibility and also hasn't chosen his new school.

Ad

Players Arriving at Texas Tech via portal

LeJuan Watts

Watts had a brilliant sophomore year at Washington State after transferring in from Eastern Washington. A 6-foot-6 forward, Watts averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game at Washington State. He also connected on 42% of his 3-point attempts. Watts should be an immediate impact player at Tech, and will have two remaining years of eligibility.

Donovan Atwell

Ad

A 6-foot-5 forward from UNC-Greensboro, Atwell has had a successful college career to date. Last season, he averaged 13.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game at UNCG. Atwell made 40% of his 3-point attempts and takes the majority of his shots from long range (537 of his 726 college shot attempts were 3-point tries). He's an immediate perimeter weapon for Tech in his one year of eligibility.

Tyeree Bryan

A 6-foot-6 guard who played at Charleston Southern and Santa Clara, Bryan has been a very steady player. Last season, he scored 10.4 points and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game. Bryan made 43% of his 3-point tries and is a 42% shooter for his career from long range. Another experienced scorer, Bryan has a year of eligibility left.

What do you think of Texas Tech's roster? Share your take on the team below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here