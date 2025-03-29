Texas Tech vs Florida basketball injury report and predictions, March 29: Latest on Chance McMillian, Alex Condon and more

The Elite Eight is set, and the first matchup of the round will be Texas Tech vs Florida. The No. 1 Florida Gators will take on the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET. Florida is coming off a dominant 87-71 win over Maryland in the Sweet 16. Conversely, Texas Tech narrowly defeated Arkansas 85-83 in overtime to advance to the Elite Eight.

Heading into this round, Texas Tech is the only non-top-two seed left in the tournament. The top two seeds in all three other sections of the bracket advanced. Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, the injury report could stop them from going further.

Texas Tech vs Florida basketball injury report

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

Chance McMillian missed his fourth straight game on Thursday against Arkansas. He has not appeared in March Madness because of an upper-body injury suffered shortly before the tournament started. Although the Red Raiders have overcome his absence thus far, it could begin to be an issue in Texas Tech vs Florida.

McMillian has averaged 14.2 points per game this season. He is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup.

Eemeli Yalaho, Texas Tech

Eemeli Yalaho has been out with an upper-body injury since early February. However, he appears close to a return as he is listed as a game-time decision on the injury report.

Jazz Henderson, Texas Tech

Jazz Henderson has not appeared in a game this season because of a lower-body injury he suffered before it started. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the season in March and will not be available for Texas Tech vs Florida.

Alex Condon, Florida

Alex Condon rolled his ankle in the first half of Florida's win over Maryland on Thursday. He was able to return to the game after a break on the bench. He told reporters he should be good to go against Texas Tech despite missing practice on Friday.

Texas Tech vs Florida basketball prediction

The Florida Gators enter this matchup as -310 favorites, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are +250 underdogs. Florida bounced back from a close round-two victory over UConn, dominating Maryland in the Sweet 16.

Conversely, Texas Tech is headed in the wrong direction. The Red Raiders barely defeated No. 10 Arkansas and looked vulnerable. Add the fact that they have more significant injuries than Florida, and it could be a tough matchup for them.

Prediction: Florida 79, Texas Tech 72

