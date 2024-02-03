Texas vs TCU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Big 12 basketball continues as the Texas Longhorns (14-7, 3-5 conf) face off against the #25 TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 conf). Texas recently displayed resilience against #4 Houston, narrowly falling 76-72 in overtime.

Meanwhile, TCU is coming off a convincing 85-78 victory over #15 Texas Tech. This marks the sole meeting between these teams in the current season. In their previous season encounters, each team emerged victorious on their home court. Not many teams are as evenly matched as these two, considering their recent history.

Texas vs TCU Prediction

The Longhorns likely do not want to get into a scoring battle against the third-best scoring team in the Big 12. Individually, Texas does have someone who could compete with TCU's best scorer in senior Max Abmas, who leads the team in points (17.7), assists (4.3), and field goal percentage (45%).

But that FG shooting percentage is telling--because if your best player shoots just under 50 percent from the floor, it means the rest of the team just can't score on their own consistently. The Longhorns do pass the ball quite well (65th in the nation in assists with 15.9 per game), but trading baskets with TCU will easily mean their downfall.

For the Horned Frogs, fans should expect forward Emmanuel Miller to have a bounce-back game after his mediocre 11-point performance in a win against Texas Tech last time out. He shot a poor 28.6% from the field in that game. But he's far from the only one on TCU that can do damage, as the team is the 13th-best passing squad in the nation. This means that against a mediocre defense like that of Texas, they could easily get their way when it comes to scoring the ball.

Texas vs TCU Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE TEXAS +5 (-110) 153 (-110o / -110u) +165 TCU -5 (-110) 153 (-110o / -110u) -200

Texas vs TCU Head-to-Head

The all-time basketball series featuring Texas vs TCU has the Longhorns lead 119-70 (via GoFrogs.com). This includes a 66-60 win in the Big 12 Tournament last year, but things have turned on their heads this season with the Horned Frogs clearly being the better team.

TCU has had a better season this year and they'll need to have that edge heading into this game. They've lost eight of the last 10 matchups against Texas, and have been historically bad on the road as well (22-70).

Where to watch Texas vs TCU?

Venue: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Date and time: Feb. 3, 2024 — 2 PM. ET.

TV: ESPN2

Texas vs TCU Injuries

Texas

No injuries

TCU

No injuries