Texas women's basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns made the Final Four last year but will have a vastly retooled team for 2025-26. Schaefer and Texas made agile use of the transfer portal, which was important because UT lost several significant players. But the framework here is right for another competitive squad. Here's a rundown on Texas's next team.

Texas women's basketball season preview for 2025-26

Breya Cunningham, here skying to block a shot, is a significant additon to Texas's roster via the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Jordan Lee

The 6-foot Lee averaged 5.7 points per game last season as a freshman and is the best suspect to move into a starting role this year. Lee shot 39% from 3-point range, which given the wealth of post options for Texas, feels like it could be a key indicator for next season's squad. Lee is far from the only option, but might be the first one.

Guard: Bryanna Preston

Another solid contributor as a freshman a season ago, Preston averaged 4.6 points and 2.0 assists per game in just 13 minutes of playing time. Her perimeter shot will need to be more consistent, but Preston's ball-handling, defense and all-around solid play makes her a viable starter in the Texas backcourt.

Forward: Breya Cunningham

The 6-foot-4 Arizona forward was a big-time portal pick-up. Last year, she averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. An excellent shot blocker, she finished 3rd and 4th in the conference in blocks in her first two seasons. Coupling Cunningham with Madison Booker gives Texas one of the nation's top frontcourts heading into the season.

Forward: Madison Booker

One of the top players in the nation as a returnee, Booker averaged 16.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in her sophomore season. She's a 40% 3-point shooter and was chosen as a first-team All-American. The versatile 6-foot-1 forward is the straw that stirs the drink on this Texas squad.

Forward: Teya Sidberry

The Boston College forward averaged 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season in the ACC. A solid defender, Sidberry gets a bunch of steals. She's not a reliable perimeter threat, but she'll help UT maintain a fierce frontcourt that can rebound with virtually any front line in college basketball.

Rotation Players

Forward Justice Carlton showed promise as a freshman (5.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg). Missouri guard Ashton Judd (11.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg) could be a third guard off the bench with significant scoring punch. 6-foot-6 Swedish center Lovisa Asbrink Hose is a project from Florida Atlantic, but that size is something. But the potential big name here is freshman Aaliyah Crump, a McDonald's All-American who can shine.

Impact Players

Booker and Cunningham are two massive standouts for the Longhorns. But it'll be the backcourt that tells the tale. Whether Preston, Lee or Judd steps up, whichever guard can help carry the mail will be a major player on this team.

What do you think of Texas's team for next year? Share your take below in our comments section!

