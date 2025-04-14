Teya Sidberry transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Boston College forward ft. Kentucky

Boston College lost three players to transfer portal in a short span of time, with Teya Sidberry being perhaps the most important. Sidberry, a two-year starter at BC, averaged 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last year. She started her career at Utah and will have one remaining season of eligibility. Here are five transfer portal possibilities for her landing spot.

Ad

Top 5 Teya Sidberry transfer portal landing spots

Tennessee and coach Kim Caldwell could be a good transfer portal fit for Teya Sidberry. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Utah

It's not hard to imagine that Utah would like to have Sidberry back. She had a solid freshman season with the Utes, scoring 4.6 points and grabbing 3.4 boards per game. Sidberry is from Utah, which also then carries the allure of returning home. Utah's current coach, Gavin Petersen, was an assistant when Sidberry was a Ute in 2022-23. He might well try to bring her back.

4. BYU

Another geographically intriguing option is to go with the other big Utah school, the fierce rival of her original school in BYU. BYU is coming off a 13-17 season and the only forward who scored over 3.0 points per game was a senior. Sidberry could certainly see the court from day one, return close to home, and battle her original school as a rival. Might be an intruging possibility.

Ad

3. Colorado

Another intruging geographical match would be Colorado. Sidberry played for a Colorado-based AAU team back in her prep school days. The Buffs are off a 21-win season, close to NCAA Tournament level, but five of their top six scorers were seniors. Sidberry would be closer to home, able to see day one minutes, and could help lift Colorado into NCAA Tournament climes.

2. Tennessee

On the other hand, Tennessee is one of the biggest programs in women's basketball, but has, of course, been on a slide. Last year, the Vols lost in the Sweet 16. They do return forward Lazaria Spearman, but otherwise are pretty thin in the front court. Kim Caldwell is feeling the pressure of expectaitons in Knoxville, but an experienced big to play in the SEC would be an impressive portal grab.

Ad

1. Kentucky

Likewise, Kenny Brooks is getting Kentucky up to the rest of the league in the SEC. The Wildcats lost in the second round of the NCAAs, but could use a good forward to play with center Clara Strack. Strack is 6-foot-7, so the 6-foot-1 Sidberry would make an excellent forward beside her. Again, Sidberry could take a shot at an SEC program and see if she could play her way into a WNBA future.

What do you think of Teya Sidberry's portal options? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here