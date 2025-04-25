“Thank you God”: Fans relieved after update around Alijah Arenas’ scary car crash

College basketball fans expressed relief after receiving positive news about five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas. The son of former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas was placed under medically induced coma after inhaling a lot of smoke on Thursday in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley.
The Los Angeles Police Department later said that Arenas was in stable condition and ESPN reported that initial tests showed the 6-foot-7 Chatsworth High School standout didn't suffer major bodily injuries.
Arenas' followers on social media breathed a sigh of relief on the latest news surrounding the young basketball star, with one user thanking God for the positive development.
"Thank you God," the online user wrote.
Other fans chimed in with wishes of a speedy recovery for the up-and-coming superstar who is set to play for the USC Trojans next season.
The 2025 McDonald's All-American was ranked 13th in the ESPN 100 rankings. He also received offers from Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville, but ultimately committed to play for Eric Musselman's USC on January 30.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers," Musselman posted on X.
Gilbert Arenas canceled his online talk show following the incident, while Alijah's mother, Laura Govan, posted on social media, asking for prayers for his son's full recovery.
Alijah Arenas leads USC recruiting class of 2025
Five-star guard Alijah Arenas leads the Trojans' recruiting class, which ranked No. 9 in the nation. Arenas, who averaged 33.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in his sophomore year in Chatsworth, was one of the two freshmen recruited by USC for next season. The other player is Link Academy four-star recruit Jerry Easter.
Aside from Arenas and Easter, Southern California recruited seven transfers to beef up its 2025-26 season roster. They are Rodney Rice, Ezra Ausar, 7-foot-3 Gabe Dynes, Jaden Brownell, Amarion Dickerson, Keonte Jones and Jacob Cofie.
Three key players from last season's team — Desmond Claude, Rashaun Agee and Saint Thomas — placed their names in the transfer portal, leaving Michigan transfer Terrance Williams returning for another season in Los Angeles.
Musselman and the Trojans had a so-so first season in the Big Ten Conference, going 7-13 and 17-18 overall.
