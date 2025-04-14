"Thank god I became a citizen in 1994, I'd be the first coach deported": Geno Auriemma on Donald Trump administration revoking some UConn player visas

UConn coach Geno Auriemma reacted to the US government's decision to revoke the visas of non-American student-athletes, describing the situation as worrisome but uncontrollable.

Ad

The 12-time champion coach commented on the issue on Sunday, during a post-UConn championship parade scrum at the XL Center in Hartford. The 71-year-old Auriemma — who was born in Italy and immigrated to the US with his parents when he was seven — pointed out the situation isn't justifiable and added it's a weird time to live in the country.

"It's a strange world we live in. You do everything right and then all of a sudden you're told 'Sorry that doesn't work anymore i just don't I don't get it,'" Auriemma said (Timestamp 9:35). "Thank God I became a citizen in 1994. I'd be the first coach deported. It's a weird time to be in the US."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Auriemma is set to have three international players on its roster next season. They are incoming sophomore Jana El-Alfy of Egypt and freshmen Gandy Malou-Mamel of Ireland and Bianca Quiñonez of Ecuador.

The Trump administration intensified its crackdown on foreign nationals affiliated with prestigious US universities. This includes claiming broad powers to declare some immigrants gang members and deporting them without due process (per CNN).

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced more than 300 visas — most of them student visas — were revoked last month due to the new regulation.

Ad

Auriemma is confident the decision won't affect his international players next season and beyond.

Geno Auriemma forms a solid trio of international players for UConn's campaign next season

UConn coach Geno Auriemma hasn't discussed in detail the composition of his team for the 2025-26 season, but the Huskies are set to parade three international players on their roster.

Ad

Returning Egyptian center Jana El-Alfy is set to return for the Huskies next season and will have solid freshman additions in Ecuadorian Bianca Quiñonez and Irish Gandy Malou-Mamel.

The 6-foot-5 El-Alfy played 40 games (including 27 starts) this season and averaged 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. She was a solid post presence for the Huskies and is set to be better next season with more playing time and training during the offseason.

Ad

Six-foot-two forward Quiñonez is the first UConn player from South America and helped her country win the silver medal at the 2018 South American U15 Championship. She made her senior national team debut at the 2022 South American Women's Championship and averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Malou-Mamel is a 6-foot-6 center who tallied 10.6 ppg and 10.0 rpg while representing Ireland in the 2024 FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket Division B tournament. She is studying at Gill St. Bernard's in Gladstone, New Jersey,. The young center posted averages of 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in the 2023-24 season.

She could serve as a backup for El-Alfy and forward Sarah Strong. Auriemma describes the freshman as capable of playing defense and likes to run the floor and rebound the ball with authority.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here