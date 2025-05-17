College basketball fans disagreed with the NCAA's decision to deny the request of Louisville center Aly Khalifa to secure an eligibility waiver.

Khalifa requested an extension of his five-year clock that will allow him to utilize his fourth and final season of eligibility. However, the league rejected his request, which caused the University of Louisville to file an appeal, believing that the decision would be overturned.

College hoops fans were dismayed by the NCAA's decision and sided with Khalifa. One social media follower wasn't pleased with the situation, posting on Instagram:

"That makes absolutely no sense," the fan wrote.

No. 1 reaction on Aly Khalifa issue (Image Source: @cbkalert/Instagram)

Other fans also voiced their opinion, with some users calling the organization a joke. Meanwhile, college basketball enthusiasts brought up previous instances where the NCAA allowed athletes to play for another season.

Other fan reactions (Image Source: @cbkalert/Instagram

Before transferring to Louisville, the 6-foot-11 Aly Khalifa played two seasons with Charlotte and another year for BYU. He played 94 games (90 starts) and averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Khalifa had his standout year as a sophomore for the 49ers. He suited up for 34 games, tallying 11.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 2.7 apg. Currently, he's taking a Master's Degree at Louisville while waiting for the appeal.

Louisville down to one big man following the NCAA's initial decision against Aly Khalifa

Louisville would likely settle with a 6-foot-11 freshman as their lone center if the appeal on Aly Khalifa's eligibility fails to materialize.

The Cardinals, who finished the 2024-25 season at 27-6 (16-2 in the ACC), lost starting center James Scott to Ole Miss. This left Aly Khalifa and German slotman Sananda Fru out to patrol the paint.

If the NCAA sticks to its decision of classifying Khalifa as ineligible, Pat Kelsey would likely count on Fru, a four-star forward/center, to take over. The German big man is a Top 25 recruit in the class of 2025 and has a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

The 21-year-old can play inside and outside. He posted 12.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 1.6 bpg while shooting 66.8% from the field during his stint with Lowen Braunschweig in the Bundesliga.

Kelsey would likely designate Mikel Brown Jr., Adrian Wooley, Ryan Conwell, Kasean Pryor and Fru as their starting lineup next season unless the league changes its mind and overturns its initial verdict against Khalifa.

