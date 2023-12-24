Michigan State basketball star Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois on Saturday morning. He was back home from college for the holiday break and had gone to a former teammate’s house when the incident occurred. The point guard is reportedly recovering in a hospital.

The incident has shocked the college basketball world beyond measure. Fans took to social media to send their messages to the Spartans point guard, who had a three-hour long surgery after the bullet hit his leg. Some even blamed the state of Illinois for the gun and gang problem.

Another fan expressed his sadness at the incident.

"That's awful, what a shame"

Another fan wished that the details about the shooter and intentions could become public, while praying for the point-guard’s recovery.

Fears Jr., the former number one recruit out of Illinois, has averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Jeremy Fears Jr. shooting: What is known so far

According to the Joliet police, the incident occurred around 4 A.M when an armed person barged into the house belonging to a former teammate of Jeremy Fears Jr. The suspect reportedly opened fire and hit the Spartans point guard on the leg. A woman, who was also with Fears, was hit by a bullet in her pelvis.

Both the victims of the shooting were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and had non-life threatening injuries. Jeremy Fears Sr., the basketball star’s father, provided a health update, saying:

"He's in really good spirits right now. He's up watching TV, eating and talking, so we feel real good about that," Fears Sr. said.

According to reports, the suspect was in an all-black outfit and wearing a ski mask. Fears Sr said it was supposedly a random act with the suspect just entering and starting to fire. An investigation into the matter is underway.