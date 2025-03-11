"That's the GOAT, I salute him": New Orleans Privateers' Master P sends a heartwarming tribute to Deion Sanders for impact on coaching

Percy Miller, better known as Master P, is a New Orleans legend. The multiplatinum-selling rapper and entrepreneur is one of the most prominent people to hail from New Orleans, Louisiana.

In February 2025, Master P was announced as the president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Privateers. The music mogul will now be tasked with bringing back the glory days to the Privateers.

TMZ Sports caught up with Master P on Tuesday. The hip-hop legend gave Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders his flowers for changing the coaching game.

When asked if there's anyone he'd be looking to model his moves after, Master P said:

"Deion Sanders, he opened the door. He did it in football, and he did a great job. That's the GOAT. I salute him. And I'm like, what he was able to do, if I could do that in New Orleans on the basketball world, and we talked a lot about this. And so this is my time to shine, to not only just put the basketball team on the map, but also to bring those students to the school and to be able to mentor these kids."

He continued:

"A lot of these kids have been through all types of things that I feel like me as a coach, me as a mentor, I can show them something else."

It's important to note that Master P's peak in popularity coincided with Deion Sanders's Hall of Fame football career.

These days, Sanders has adopted the moniker of "Coach Prime" as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. He's enjoying success at the NCAA level and is about to see a couple of his players drafted into the NFL, including his son Shedeur Sanders, who's viewed as one of the best prospects in the draft.

What's the task ahead for Master P with the New Orleans Privateers?

Master P joins the New Orleans Privateers at a tricky period in the team's history. They are 4-27 and on a 14-game losing streak, and four of their players are suspended due to an ongoing investigation into possible sports gambling.

Hence, it's not looking sunny in New Orleans as the No Limit Records founder joins the fold. However, if there's something Master P is renowned for, it's his ability to build.

He has a genuine love for basketball, and he famously played on numerous NBA training camp squads. Furthermore, Master P's AAU team, the P Miller Ballers, served as a launch pad for numerous future NBA standouts including but not limited to DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Jennings and Lance Stephenson.

Hence, the Privateers players will have the chance to learn from a president with great knowledge of sports, entertainment and business. This could help in recruiting elite talent in the coming years and potentially take the program out of the doldrums of the Southland Conference.

