“That’s a great answer, ain’t no prize for it though”: When Coach Prime showed tough love to daughter Shelomi Sanders after her smart reply

Deion Sanders has carved out a stellar career as an athlete and an analyst, now at 57. Nowadays, however, he is the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes and an active father to his five children, two from his first wife and three to his second. Each of the children has opted to carve out their own journeys, mostly in athletics, similar to their father, as Deion watches on.

Living out the true essence of his nickname, "Coach Prime", Sanders is adamant that his children reach success in their own chosen field, even more so beyond to what he has attained.

An indication of this is on "Thee Pregame Network" Youtube channel, where a video was uploaded back in June of 2023, where Deion was training his daughter, Shelomi Sanders.

His youngest daughter chose a path toward basketball, and she in her third year of collegiate hoops with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. During the start of the aforementioned training session, the older Sanders caught on to Shelomi, who was resting while she was performing a drill, and Deion decided to give her a pep talk.

"You let Shilo go away," Shelomi said mentioning her eldest brother. (0:00)

"Shilo is Shilo. Come on, stand up," Deion then said to his daughter. "Okay, I'm Shilo's sister," she said.

Deion then posed a question to Shelomi which included her brothers.

"You want to be Shilo, you want to be Shedeur, or you want to be daddy? Which one?," Deion asked. "I want to be me," Shelomi said.

Surprised by her witty answer, Deion then shared:

"Well, that's a great answer. Ain't no prize for it, though. Walk. Baby, when you're tired, you got to move. You can't just sit there idle. Let the enemy get a good shot at you, standing still."

With that kind of tough love, there's no doubt that Shelomi and her brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, have a long career ahead of them in their respective sports, especially since they have the inspiration of their father who is a two-time NFL Super Bowl champion and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

How has Shelomi Sanders fared in college basketball?

Now in her third year of college basketball, it seems as though Shelomi Sanders has found a home with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs given that in the 2024-2025 campaign, she has uncorked her most games and minutes played thus far. During his first two years with the Jackson State Lady Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders barely got any playing time, appearing in seven games.

With the current campaign close to finishing, it's more than likely that the youngest daughter of Deion Sanders will be vying to crack the rotation in her senior year. For her junior season, Shelomi Sanders averages 1.2 points in 25 games played for the Bulldogs (4.0 minutes per game).

