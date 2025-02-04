“That statement: ‘UNC sucks this year’”: College hoops fans berate NCAA analyst Jay Bilas’ take on Cooper Flagg and Duke’s dominant win

The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils toppled the UNC Tar Heels 87-70 on Saturday to stay atop the ACC standings while winning their 15th straight victory.

Following another wide-margin win from the Jon Scheyer-coached squad, NCAA analyst Jay Bilas, who played for the program from 1982 to 1986, shared his thoughts on X on how good his alma mater has been this year and how North Carolina has not played up to its standards.

In the video, Bilas talked about how the Duke-UNC rivalry is one of the premier matchups in college basketball, but it didn't show up on Saturday with how dominant the Blue Devils were.

"Duke made a statement on Saturday night to the rest of college basketball. They're the best team in the ACC, and along with Auburn and a couple others, they're one of the truly best teams in the country," Bilas said. (Timestamp: 1:18)

With his take, college basketball fans on X have since berated the former Duke assistant coach, saying that his comments on both the Blue Devils and UNC had been known already.

"That statement: 'UNC sucks this year.' All of us: 'we knew that already,'" one user posted.

"I’m a UNC fan. They didn’t make a statement, Carolina is lacking major talent this season," another wrote.

"Yep, and that statement is that UNC is terrible," another user posted.

Did they? My Heels are just awful. Your boys could have put 100 on UNC if they wanted to," a user shared.

Some questioned Duke's chances against nonconference opposition come March in the NCAA Tournament.

"Beating a 13-10 Unc team that is trending downward isn't really a statement Jay! We really will not know how good Duke is until Tournament time because the ACC is such a bad league right now," one user expressed.

"Jay, Duke would not be doing this in the Big 12, Big Ten or SEC. You know this dude," another replied.

"We'll see about that. They will play no one of note until the NCAA T. The ACC is horrible. And, on a neutral court they can be beaten," a user said.

Whether or not they can match up well against teams from other conferences, the Blue Devils have stayed among the top of the AP poll for a significant time this season.

Jay Bilas says that the Duke-North Carolina rivalry has not been the same in recent memory

In his X upload, Jay Bilas set the stage for how the Duke-UNC rivalry was not apparent on Saturday and as of late. Despite being some of the must-watch matchups in the ACC, it did not deliver in their last game, according to the analyst.

"Duke-North Carolina is one of the great rivalries, not just in college basketball but really, in all of sports," Bilas said. "And, as I often say, it always delivers. Well, almost always. It didn't deliver on Saturday night because Duke was just dominant from the opening tap."

The Tar Heels next play on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers while the Blue Devils match up versus the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday.

