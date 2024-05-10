“That team is not f*cking better than us” - Indiana star Caitlin Clark was once fired up after Iowa’s 82-79 loss against Nebraska

Caitlin Clark is a fierce competitor, and she has shown it on the court on numerous occasions. One such instance came in February when Iowa played Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a Big Ten matchup. The Hawkeyes fell to the Cornhuskers in a rare defeat, and it fired up Clark even more.

Iowa had lost just three games coming into the clash with Nebraska and were the favorites to cruise through this one too. But when the final buzzer sounded, the Hawkeyes fell just short and lost the game 82-79. Per the locker footage released by ESPN, the star point guard was livid with the result and had much to say about it.

“Bullsh*t. That team is not f*cking better than us. Are you f*cking kidding me?” Clark told her teammates in the locker room.

The footage is a part of the "Full Court Press" documentary that is slated to be released Saturday on ABC and ESPN+. The four-part series follows Clark, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA’s Kiki Rice through the 2023-24 season up to the WNBA draft. While the first two episodes will be dropping on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, the rest will be available on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Clark had a record-breaking college basketball season, which saw her become the leading scorer of all time at the NCAA level for both women and men. But even one defeat upset her, and it shows the winning mentality she has been carrying.

Caitlin Clark reacts to WNBA preseason debut

Caitlin Clark has already started her WNBA journey with the Indiana Fever. The star guard appeared in the first preseason game earlier this month and had a great showing against the Dallas Wings, dropping 21 points. But she couldn't save her team from defeat, as the Wings won 79-76. After the game, she reacted to the debut, saying she had a lot to learn.

"Overall, a lot to learn from. These are great learning experiences for us," Clark said. "Go back and watch the film, film doesn't lie, and learn from that."

The Fever selected Caitlin Clark as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft last month. She would want the same form that saw her make back-to-back national championship games with Iowa to continue. Will she be able to make an impact when the season actually starts?