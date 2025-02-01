“That turned the season around”: When Geno Auriemma and Sue Bird recalled UConn HC getting “thrown out” vs Kentucky

Like any coach, Geno Auriemma can get a little heated on the court sometimes, and it ends in him getting ejected. During an Instagram live in May 2020 with his former player, Sue Bird, Auriemma recalled one incident from when she played under him.

On Nov. 24, 1999, the UConn Huskies were hosting the Kentucky Wildcats at the XL Center, and it looked like Auriemma's team may not win the game. He lost it on the sidelines, and assistant coach Chris Dailey had to take over.

"When we were playing my sophomore year, you got thrown out, and CD had to finish the game," Bird said. (48:20)

"That turned the season around. That was great strategy on my part," Auriemma replied.

Trending

UConn ended up winning the game 68-62. The Huskies also finished the season on a high as they won the national championship in 2000. Through the season, UConn lost just once, against Tennessee 71-72 on Feb. 2. However, they got their revenge in the NCAA championship final in April when the Huskies defeated the Volunteers 71-52 to lift their second national title.

Geno Auriemma's unique way of motivating his players to win games

In an episode of Carmelo Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, Sue Bird recalled a particular moment from her time at UConn when Geno Auriemma employed an unconventional method to fire up his players.

During a game against the Tennessee Volunteers, the Huskies did not have a great first half and had to face an angry Auriemma in the locker room. Recounting his speech, Bird said:

"He walks in the locker room, and he goes, ‘Do you see this? [lifts three fingers and forms a close circle between his thumb and index finger] … ‘This is all your a**ho**s right now.’

"And then he goes on the whole thing about you’re playing tight, you’re playing scared… You can’t laugh, but you’re laughing, and you’re just like, 'Oh god, he just hit us with a tight b**ty.'"

Geno Auriemma's no-nonsense approach to coaching is the reason why he is the most successful coach in college basketball history. He became the winningest coach in Division I with 1,217 wins in November 2024, surpassing Stanford's retired coach, Tara VanDerveer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here