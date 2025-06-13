"The face of a UCONN Blue Blood Champion": Fans gush over Ashlynn Shade ahead of junior season alongside Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong 

UConn Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade will be entering her third year of collegiate hoops in the 2025-26 season. Both she and the program are coming off of their 2025 national championship berth as they look to bring that momentum into next year.
On Thursday, June 12, @uconnwbb on Instagram uploaded a reel celebrating Shade's journey so far, given that she has spent the last two campaigns at UConn. The video commemorates highlights from the now junior's college career thus far with teammates such as Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd also being featured.
"Ashlynn Shade as an upperclassman? Yeehaw," @uconnwbb captioned the post on Instagram.
College basketball fans and spectators soon gushed over Shade and the kind of standout UConn Husky she has become:
"She is the face of a UConn Blue Blood Champion, no mistaking when she is ready, set and go she is accurate...Keep it coming, Ashlynn," one fan wrote.
"Her fire is infectious! She's the ultimate competitor and teammate. She gives 110% both in game and in practice. She leads by example, and I can't wait for her to shine even brighter as an upperclassman. Let's go!!!," another fan said.
"Ash has been playing like a senior since her first day on campus. Love our, Miss Shade," one fan added.
Other users all over the comment section are just ecstatic over Shade entering her third year with the Huskies:
"READY FOR ANOTHER YEAR WITH HERRRR," one fan exclaimed.
"OH I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS ONE," another fan said.
"This gonna be Ash's breakout year! Sharpshootaaaa!," another fan commented.
"She's finna cook all year," one fan added.
In her sophomore year of college basketball with the Huskies, the Noblesville, Indiana native averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
Ashlynn Shade has her eyes set on delivering a second national title to UConn Huskies
Coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies are coming off of a tremendously successful 2024-25 campaign in which they won this year's national title after defeating the 2024 defending champions, South Carolina Gamecocks, in the 2025 March Madness winner-take-all-game, 82-59. This ended up being the program's first in nine years and 12th overall.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Shade is expected to receive a bigger role in the Huskies' national title defense given the likes of superstar Paige Bueckers and Kaitlynn Chen have since graduated from the team already. In her two years at UConn so far, Shade has averaged 9.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg and 1.2 spg.
