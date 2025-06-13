"The face of a UCONN Blue Blood Champion": Fans gush over Ashlynn Shade ahead of junior season alongside Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong 

UConn Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade will be entering her third year of collegiate hoops in the 2025-26 season. Both she and the program are coming off of their 2025 national championship berth as they look to bring that momentum into next year.

Ad

On Thursday, June 12, @uconnwbb on Instagram uploaded a reel celebrating Shade's journey so far, given that she has spent the last two campaigns at UConn. The video commemorates highlights from the now junior's college career thus far with teammates such as Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd also being featured.

"Ashlynn Shade as an upperclassman? Yeehaw," @uconnwbb captioned the post on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans and spectators soon gushed over Shade and the kind of standout UConn Husky she has become:

"She is the face of a UConn Blue Blood Champion, no mistaking when she is ready, set and go she is accurate...Keep it coming, Ashlynn," one fan wrote.

(Image Source: @therealashlynn12 on Instagram)

"Her fire is infectious! She's the ultimate competitor and teammate. She gives 110% both in game and in practice. She leads by example, and I can't wait for her to shine even brighter as an upperclassman. Let's go!!!," another fan said.

Ad

(Image Source: @therealashlynn12 on Instagram)

"Ash has been playing like a senior since her first day on campus. Love our, Miss Shade," one fan added.

Ad

(Image Source: @therealashlynn12 on Instagram)

Other users all over the comment section are just ecstatic over Shade entering her third year with the Huskies:

Ad

"READY FOR ANOTHER YEAR WITH HERRRR," one fan exclaimed.

(Image Source: @therealashlynn12 on Instagram)

"OH I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS ONE," another fan said.

Ad

(Image Source: @therealashlynn12 on Instagram)

"This gonna be Ash's breakout year! Sharpshootaaaa!," another fan commented.

Ad

(Image Source: @therealashlynn12 on Instagram)

"She's finna cook all year," one fan added.

Ad

(Image Source: @therealashlynn12 on Instagram)

In her sophomore year of college basketball with the Huskies, the Noblesville, Indiana native averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

Ad

Ashlynn Shade has her eyes set on delivering a second national title to UConn Huskies

Ad

Coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies are coming off of a tremendously successful 2024-25 campaign in which they won this year's national title after defeating the 2024 defending champions, South Carolina Gamecocks, in the 2025 March Madness winner-take-all-game, 82-59. This ended up being the program's first in nine years and 12th overall.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Shade is expected to receive a bigger role in the Huskies' national title defense given the likes of superstar Paige Bueckers and Kaitlynn Chen have since graduated from the team already. In her two years at UConn so far, Shade has averaged 9.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg and 1.2 spg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here