"The guy has an incredible basketball IQ": NCAAB analyst raves about Cooper Flagg's performance after 110-67 win vs. Illinois

Cooper Flagg is having an impressive freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. Flagg leads the team in scoring and regularly contributes to the stat sheet.

NCAAB analyst Seth Greenberg was full of praise for Flagg after he helped Duke to a blowout win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Greenberg said, while speaking on SportsCenter:

"What you see within every single time he plays the game, the poise of allowing the game come to him, taking what the defense gives him, then making the right decision, getting his teammates involved, plus he makes one or two of those plays where you go ‘whoa.'"

The veteran analyst continued:

"He is just different because a guy of his immense talent could be chasing shots. He could try to make difficult plays. But, you know what he does? He makes the right play, whether it is the hit ahead in transition, whether it is getting in the paint, whether it is a little hesitation and punching it in the gap.

"The guy has an incredible basketball IQ, plus the maturity to not chase it, but just let and take what the defense gives to him.”

Cooper Flagg ended the game against Illinois with a stat line of 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He achieved this stat line on 5-10 field goals, 1-1 from the 3-point line, and 5-5 from the free throw line. Plus, he did all this in a mere 25 minutes of action.

What's next for Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils?

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils do not have time to bask in their laurels. They have a game in a few days against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are currently on a three-game losing streak, but they would love nothing better than picking up a famous scalp in front of their home fans.

The Blue Devils will once again rely on Cooper Flagg to set the pace on offense. The freshman superstar is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the 2024-25 NCAAB season. The Blue Devils have lost only three games in which Flagg appeared during his young collegiate career.

Hence, expect Flagg and his teammates to put up a stellar effort against the Miami Hurricanes. There are just four fixtures left in the regular season before the Blue Devils attempt to bring a national championship to Duke for the first time since Coach K's retirement.

