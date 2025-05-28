"The reunion vlog we've been waiting for", "Activated the power of friendship": Fans react as Jana El-Alfy, Ice Brady  support Paige Bueckers 

UConn Huskies stalwarts Jana El-Alfy and Ice Brady are enjoying the current offseason after a successful 2024-25 campaign. The two centers are coming off an NCAA national championship-winning year, a first for both, as they broke their program's national title drought of nine years.

On Tuesday, they were then joined by former UConn women's basketball team student manager Kayla Williams when they watched their former teammate Paige Bueckers in action, whose Dallas Wings faced the Connecticut Sun. Williams then posted a TikTok vlog of how Bueckers' first game back in the city, now a WNBA rookie, looked like from their perspective.

College basketball fans dropped their reactions circling on how happy they were to see a mini Huskies reunion between El-Alfy, Brady and Bueckers.

"The reunion vlog we've been waiting for," one fan pointed out.

(Source: @kayla.willaims_ on TikTok)

"You guys got to witness Paige's first WNBA win," another fan said with an emoji.



"I met you, Ice and Jana tonight. You guys were the absolute sweetest people ever!," a user commented with a heart emoji.



Other users all over the comment section, especially the UConn faithful, the called on to the power of their players' friendship that got Bueckers her first WNBA win.

"Y'all activated the power of friendship," one fan posted.



"Power of friendship gave her that win," another fan claimed with two blue heart emojis.



"It's Jana fangirling, waving and yelling "Paige" for me! Lol, love that you are all so supportive!," another user wrote with an emoji.



"Love this power of friendship, great supporter in the world," a fan shared.



El-Alfy, Brady and Bueckers were all part of the Huskies squad that finished the 2024-25 season with a 37-3 overall record and an undefeated 18-0 during Big East conference play where they won the conference regular season title and conference tournament championship from.

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd also got fans' attention by attending Paige Bueckers' WNBA game

Besides Jana El-Alfy and Ice Brady, incoming fifth-year star Azzi Fudd was a recent attendee from the Huskies to some of Bueckers' WNBA games. Fudd attended both of the prior games to the Wings' win on Tuesday, which was when the Wings lost to the Minnesota Lynx 85-81 on May 21 and to the Atlanta Dream on May 24, 83-75.

On both occasions, Fudd was swarmed by fans and supporters who were looking to snag a photo and get her autograph. During the Dallas-Minnesota game, Fudd was seated in the middle row and had a line that extended upwards with adoring fans. Three days later, the senior was then seated courtside but still had a line of fans and supporters for her.

