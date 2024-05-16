“The stuff he did in his rookie season is ridiculous” - Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard has high praise for Rob Dillingham

Former Kentucky superstars Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while both are expected to be early picks in the latest mock draft. After the draft lottery and with the San Antonio Spurs getting the No. 4 and 8 picks in the draft, both or at least one of Sheppard and Dillingham are expected to land with them.

During an interview at the NBA Draft Combine, Reed Sheppard shared his thoughts while praising Rob Dillingham.

"He's a realy good player. The stuff that he did in his rookie season is ridiculous. And I think he's only going to get better," said Reed Sheppard.

With the projection of having both of them on the same team, Reed Sheppard chuckled and said:

"He's definitely one that you want to play with and not against," he added.

Both Reed Sheppard and Dillingham declared for the draft after a one-and-done season with Kentucky. Both were the Wildcats' key players, Sheppard averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game and Dillingham averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 points, and 3.9 assists per game.

With Reed Sheppard being the SEC Freshman of the Year (2024), both of them made it to the SEC All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-SEC. Rob Dillingham was also honored with the SEC Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Athletic has Sheppard as a No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft for Spurs. Whereas, ESPN and Bleacher Report has Dillingham at No. 4 or No. 8 pick with the Spurs. Having played for Kentucky on the same roster, it will be advantageous for the Spurs to land them together to team up with Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs are looking for a dynamic guard to complement Victor Wembanyama. Also known as Wemby and the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in his last season in the NBA.

However, things will be clearer on 26th June without waiting too much with Reed Sheppard and Dillingham being the Top 10 picks.

Rob Dillingham talked about being the right fit for Spurs

With Rob Dillgham projected to be picked by Spurs at No. 4 and No. 8 alongside Wembanyama, he was questioned about his possibility of playing there in an interview during the NBA Draft Combine.

"Everybody's seen Wemby. That was the crazist firsy year in a long time. He could be one of the best players ever. So I would say - playing with Wemby - it's obvious: I'm coming in to get Wemby the ball and find shooters...It's really just making the team better. And whatever they need me to do, I feel like I can do," said Dillingham.

He further talked about how lethal will be the combination of him and Wemby with both being the toughest to guard if they come together at a defense.