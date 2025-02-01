"The team everyone loves to hate": Ex-Duke star Dereck Lively II makes his feelings clear ahead of Duke-UNC rivalry game

Former Duke star Dereck Lively II expressed his feelings about the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, hours ahead of the showdown on Saturday. Lively II, who played for the Blue Devils in the 2022-23 season before he was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks, appeared in a hype video where he shared his thoughts about the much-anticipated college basketball showdown.

The 7-foot-1 center began his narration by speaking about the Blue Devils - Tar Heels rivalry. He then explained why he chose the Blue Devils' program, mentioning the brotherhood, the atmosphere, and the opportunity that the program gave for players to develop as some of the reasons.

"It's because we set the standard," Lively said about Duke in the hype video. "We're the measuring stick. The team everyone loves to hate."

Trending

Speaking about his experience playing for Duke, Lively said:

"The most fun I've ever had hooping and I'd do anything to wear that jersey just one more time, nothing compares. They love us for the same reason they hate us, because we're Duke."

Lively played for Duke in the 2022-23 season and averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.4 blocks a game.

Former national champion hypes up Duke freshman Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg has amazed the college basketball world with big-time performances that have helped Duke remain unbeaten in the ACC and take the No. 2 spot in the AP rankings. A lot of experts have hailed the No. 1-ranked freshman in the Class of 2024 including former Blue Devil and 2001 national champion Jay Williams.

"Cooper is the most complete and skilled freshman in Duke basketball history," Williams recently told Taylor Tannebaument during an ESPN appearance.

Cooper Flagg is putting up averages of 19.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.2 bpg in almost 32 minutes of action. Flagg has been on an offensive tear recently, scoring at least 24 points in four of Duke's last five games. This includes a 42-point outburst against Notre Dame on January 11.

In his most recent game, against NC State, Flagg tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. The college hoops superstar will have his first taste of the Blue Devils-Tar Heels rivalry on Saturday and he hopes to add a memorable chapter to this legendary showdown.

How many points will Cooper Flagg score against North Carolina in Saturday's rivalry game? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here