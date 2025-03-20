"They called him White Mike": Pat Bev shares story about "cold" Jon Scheyer from his days as a player in Chicago

The Duke Blue Devils, coached by Jon Scheyer, are in the midst of preparations for the NCAA Tournament. After Selection Sunday, they were named one of the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness and await their first-round opponent as the top seed in the East Region.

During Wednesday's episode of former NBA player Patrick Beverley’s podcast, the former NBA player shared a story about Scheyer and how great he was as a player during his high school days in Chicago.

"Jon Scheyer story, mind you, if anyone doesn't know Jon Scheyer, he played at Glenbrook North. When I say he never ducked any smoke from any athlete in Chicago, he never ducked any smoke. If you're from the West Side of Chicago, your high school is in the hood, 'I'm on my way. I'm coming, I'm playing,'" Beverly shared.

"If you are high-ranked, ranked closer to me, it's okay, 'I'm coming to play.' Any Christmas tournament, Proviso West, Jon Scheyer, yeah, the coach at Duke, 'I'm on my way. I'm playing. I don't give a f*ck who y'all think y'all is.' They call him the 'White Mike'. He was so cold, it was motherf**ers in the projects walking to his games, at Proviso West."

Beverly then described the unique following Scheyer had as a high school standout.

"He had a stardom that no other kid had in Chicago, and his school wasn't even in Chicago. They were in Glenbrook North,"

Scheyer is now in his third year as head coach of the Blue Devils, leading them to a 31-3 overall record and a 19-1 mark in conference play for the 2024-25 season.

Patrick Beverly narrates how Joe Ingles ended Jon Scheyer’s playing career

Later in the podcast, Beverley shared a story about playing with Scheyer in the NBA Summer League. He revealed that an inadvertent accident involving current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joe Ingles ultimately ended Scheyer’s playing career.

"We're now in the Miami Heat together, we're trying to make it through in the summer league together. We're on the same court together. Someone throws an outlet (pass)," Beverley shared. (0:45)

"A guy reaches in by the name of Joe Ingles, pokes him in the eye, legally blind, can never play basketball again. (He) had to get on a helicopter off to another hospital just to fix his eye last time he played basketball."

The Duke Blue Devils are now awaiting the winner of the American Eagles–Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers matchup, with the first-round game set for Friday.

