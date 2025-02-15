"They kind of look like pyjamas," "I'd personally refund my NIL and leave the program": College hoops fans troll Texas A&M's viral basketball jersey

The Texas A&M Aggies basketball team is one of the best programs in the country. The Aggies are a hotbed of sporting excellence, and their basketball team is no different.

However, their latest alternate basketball jersey is not making the rounds in a good way. College hoops fans had a lot to say at their expense on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here's what hoops fans think about the fit:

"They kind of look like pajamas."

Another wrote, 'I’d personally refund my NIL and leave the program"

One added, " This has to be fake"

Some fans were less critical of the design:

Another stated, "Probably the 2026 look"

The Aggies opted to switch things up by choosing the color grey. The team will likely wear the jersey in situations where opponents are colors similar to their present home and away lots.

How are the Texas A&M Aggies performing this season?

The Texas Aggies might be getting some stick off the court due to their design choices, but they are performing admirably in the 2024/25 college basketball season.

The Aggies have an 18-5 regular-season record and look well-placed with just a couple of fixtures before March Madness. Their only losses this season came against the UCF Knights, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, and archrivals, the Texas Longhorns.

Since losing to the Longhorns, the Aggies have embarked on a four-game winning streak. Hence, they'll fancy their chances against the Arkansas Razorbacks in their next scheduled game.

The Aggies will certainly wear their alternate uniform in a game or two before the season ends. However, as long as they're victorious in the games, we doubt fans will have any major complaints.

Head coach Buzz Williams is doing a great job with the program. The team's play style is built on sacrifice, and although there are no superstar-caliber players on the roster, they still manage to get the job done.

