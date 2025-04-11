"They don't really know the backstory": When Hailey Van Lith revealed why college basketball stars like to trash talk at LSU's 2024 Sweet 16

Former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith was known to be among the best at trash-talking in college basketball. During her senior season with the Tigers, the topic became a big discussion due to her teammate Angel Reese and her rivalry with Iowa Hawkeyes alum Caitlin Clark.

Ad

In 2023, the two stars clashed in the NCAA Tournament and the game became famous for its iconic moment when Reese pulled John Cena's "Can't See Me" move at Clark. Later, in 2024, the Tigers and Hawkeyes were set to play again in the Elite Eight.

During the press conference after LSU's Sweet 16 game, Hailey Van Lith was asked about trash-talking and said:

"It’s part of the game. It’s part of why people want to watch the game. I think, when you think about hockey and the fights, people like to see that. That’s not why we do it; it’s our personalities. It’s what makes the game fun for us.

Ad

Trending

"I think, a lot of times, people make assumptions, and they don’t really know what we’re saying and they don’t really know the backstory or anything leading up to it. That’s nothing that we can control, and, at the end of the day, if that’s what people want to complain and talk about, it is what it is, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to change."

Ad

Hailey Van Lith also added that trash-talk was one of the biggest reasons why people pay attention to women's basketball, saying:

“I think enough people enjoy it, obviously, because women’s basketball is doing better than it’s ever done. You can choose to focus on the people that say bad things about it, but, at the end of the day, they’re talking online for a reason."

Ad

Hailey Van Lith once crowned Angel Reese as the ultimate trash-talker

After three seasons at Louisville, Hailey Van Lith transferred to LSU. In June, she talked to Taylor Rooks about the new team and was asked to name the best trash-talker.

"Imma let Angel Reese have her crown, Van Lith said. "It's her moment, she's definitely braver than me. She does not care and I love that for her and I can't wait to be laughing on the court next to her when she's doing it. I think she's the queen; I'm gonna give it to her, she deserves it.

Despite having some of the best talents, the LSU Tigers fell short in the 2023-24 season and exited after the Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ruth John S Ruth is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience reporting for multiple publications. Ruth values thorough research while reporting and leaves nothing for assumption, emphasizing the ethics needed to write about the human aspect of a player. She is an expert in profiling and giving fans a peek into their favorite players outside of the sport.



Ruth has reported for The Covai Mail and worked for Anandha Vikatan as a press correspondent. She has a master's degree in English, which influenced her journey into writing, and her love for sports was mainly due to watching it while growing up. Ruth enjoys college sports as much as the NBA and NFL because of the dedicated fan-following college programs have.



The South Carolina Gamecocks are her favorite college program, and she considers them the definition of rising from the ashes. Their coach, Dawn Staley, is Ruth’s favorite coach of all time because of how she built the culture in the program and the camaraderie in her squad. Jared McCain and Angel Reese are her favorite players for being unapologetically themselves. Ruth also admires Caitlin Clark for being one of the best and yet staying humble and holding herself high.



Ruth likes to watch interior design shows on Netflix or travel vlogs on YouTube when not reporting. Her favorite College Sports moment of all time was when Angel Reese blocked a shot with an untied shoe in her hand. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here