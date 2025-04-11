"They don't really know the backstory": When Hailey Van Lith revealed why college basketball stars like to trash talk at LSU's 2024 Sweet 16

Former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith was known to be among the best at trash-talking in college basketball. During her senior season with the Tigers, the topic became a big discussion due to her teammate Angel Reese and her rivalry with Iowa Hawkeyes alum Caitlin Clark.
In 2023, the two stars clashed in the NCAA Tournament and the game became famous for its iconic moment when Reese pulled John Cena's "Can't See Me" move at Clark. Later, in 2024, the Tigers and Hawkeyes were set to play again in the Elite Eight.
During the press conference after LSU's Sweet 16 game, Hailey Van Lith was asked about trash-talking and said:
"It’s part of the game. It’s part of why people want to watch the game. I think, when you think about hockey and the fights, people like to see that. That’s not why we do it; it’s our personalities. It’s what makes the game fun for us.
"I think, a lot of times, people make assumptions, and they don’t really know what we’re saying and they don’t really know the backstory or anything leading up to it. That’s nothing that we can control, and, at the end of the day, if that’s what people want to complain and talk about, it is what it is, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to change."
Hailey Van Lith also added that trash-talk was one of the biggest reasons why people pay attention to women's basketball, saying:
“I think enough people enjoy it, obviously, because women’s basketball is doing better than it’s ever done. You can choose to focus on the people that say bad things about it, but, at the end of the day, they’re talking online for a reason."
Hailey Van Lith once crowned Angel Reese as the ultimate trash-talker
After three seasons at Louisville, Hailey Van Lith transferred to LSU. In June, she talked to Taylor Rooks about the new team and was asked to name the best trash-talker.
"Imma let Angel Reese have her crown, Van Lith said. "It's her moment, she's definitely braver than me. She does not care and I love that for her and I can't wait to be laughing on the court next to her when she's doing it. I think she's the queen; I'm gonna give it to her, she deserves it.
Despite having some of the best talents, the LSU Tigers fell short in the 2023-24 season and exited after the Elite Eight loss to Iowa.
