"This is an absolute disgrace": Calls mount for Billy Napier to be fired as Florida suffers crushing 20-10 loss vs. LSU

College football fans are stepping up calls to fire Florida coach Billy Napier as the Gators suffered a crushing 20-10 loss to No. 3 LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
After taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, Florida allowed LSU to score 20 points in the second and third quarters as Gators quarterback DJ Lagway wilted under pressure, allowing five interceptions, including two in the fourth.
That has further ignited demands to fire Napier, who lost his second game in a row this season and 20-21 in four seasons in Gainesville. One fan called the former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns coach an absolute disgrace after the loss.
"Sunbelt Billy Napier man. This is an absolute disgrace," the fan wrote on X.
Another fan felt Florida is committing a travesty by allowing Napier to stay despite absorbing two embarrassing defeats early in the season.
Other fans wanted him fired as they're tired of his playcalling.
Napier's Florida Gators lost the game despite coming up with 23 first downs, compared to LSU's 10 touchdowns. Florida had the advantage in total yards (366-310) with DJ Lagway finishing with 287 yards and one touchdown.
However, Lagway coughed up five interceptions, allowing the Tigers to pick up more opportunities to score despite having fewer yards and first downs.
