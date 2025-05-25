"This is my Roman empire" "Love this little life": Fans can't get enough as Azzi Fudd gives Paige Bueckers "princess treatment"

College basketball fans were touched by the latest social media dump by former UConn teammates Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers.

Ad

Fudd's 12-second TikTok video with the caption: "Princess treatment every time I’m with her" showed how Bueckers picked up a $200 bill at a restaurant. It also depicted how the former National Player of the Year cares for a special person in her life.

Ad

Trending

Fans commented on the post, with one basketball enthusiast using a phrase that expresses a feeling of intense focus or obsession with a particular subject, person, or idea:

"this is my roman empire"

Fan reaction on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd video (Image Source: @azzi35/TikTok)

Another fan noted that she loves this life when she saw her idols in the video.

Ad

"i love this little life."

Fan reaction No. 2 (Image Source: @azzi35/TikTok)

Other fans were thinking that the best friends have upgraded their relationship.

Ad

Fan reactions No. 3 (Image Source: (@azzi35/TikTok)

Some fans, on the other hand, still feel that they are best friends and nothing more.

Ad

Fan reactions (Image Source: @azzi35/TikTok)

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers knew each other in high school as they were teammates in Team USA. Despite attending different schools, the bond as best friends remained solid. It was Bueckers who recruited Fudd to UConn and became teammates.

Ad

They supported each other even in trials and injuries, as shown when Fudd was sidelined for a year due to a knee injury. Bueckers showed her support to her best friend by visiting her before her surgery and was the first to call after the procedure.

"She was always texting me, checking up on me and making sure that my spirits were high throughout the whole thing,” Fudd said of Bueckers.

Ad

The friendship of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd continues beyond UConn

The friendship of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd continued to grow even if they have parted ways in Storrs. Bueckers, now playing for the WNBA's Dallas Wings, had a constant companion in Fudd, who joined the 23-year-old guard at the draft in New York and at the Wings' game against the Atlanta Dream.

Ad

It was during one of those trips that the viral TikTok video was set.

Bueckers proved that she'll do what it takes to help UConn win the title before her collegiate career ends. She took a backseat and allowed Fudd to do the damage in the Final Four and the national final.

The 5-11 Arlington, Virginia native scored 19 points against UCLA in the Final Four and erupted for 24 points against South Carolina in the national final. The performances gave Fudd the Most Outstanding Player in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Azzi Fudd will try to lead UConn to its back-to-back title bid in the 2025-26 women's basketball season, which will start in November. She'll have most of the stars of the 2025 national championship-winning team (except Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen) back for another opportunity at glory and give legendary coach Geno Auriemma his 13th title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here