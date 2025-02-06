"Time was ticking": Isaiah Evans, Tyrese Proctor and Cooper Flagg react to Duke star Slim's electrifying dunk vs Syracuse 

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils blew out the Syracuse Orange in front of an away crowd on Wednesday. Led by usual standouts in Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor, the team displayed their overall dominance en route to winning by a 39-point gap, 83-54, for their 12th straight ACC victory, unbeaten thus far, and 20th overall in 22 tries.

Proctor dropped a game-high 16 markers with four three-pointers, two rebounds, two assists and a steal while Flagg posted 11 points of his own, five boards, two assists and two blocks. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Isaiah Evans contributed 10 markers, three caroms, four dimes and a block in 20 minutes played off the bench.

But, even with all of the highlights that the Jon Scheyer-coached squad had during the conference fixture, Evans, who is nicknamed "Slim", may have stolen the show with his breakaway play. In the 4:00 mark of the second half, Syracuse guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. went up for a floater in the middle but was met by Duke big man Khaman Maluach with a spiking swat.

It was then a chase for the loose ball, as Evans would be the first one to it and throw down a thunderous fastbreak slam on junior J.J. Starling to put the Blue Devils up by 31, 77-46. Even the road crowd got up out their seats to cheer on the highlight-reel sequence.

During their postgame celebrations, @DukeMBB on X/Twitter uploaded a video of Isaiah Evans doing his usual rounds of interviews. Proctor would then steal the microphone from the first-year wing and turn the tables around to ask him about his one-handed jam, to which Evans responded:

"I had to, bro, time was ticking. You know what I'm saying? I had to just try to get up there." Proctor said. "He took from far, bro, I swear to God."

(from 0:32 mark onwards)

Even Cooper Flagg gave his nod of approval shortly after as the Blue Devils will try to maintain their winning ways when they take on the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2) next on Saturday to continue their road slate of conference games.

Maliq Brown shares how it feels to return to Syracuse home floor

Third-year forward Maliq Brown also went up against his former team in the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday, as he spent his first two years of college ball with the team. During Evans' rounds of postgame interviews, Brown was asked about what he was seeing out there from his newfound program while matching up against his former squad.

"Just seen a lot of good effort. And, we didn't let up on any plays, we just kept playing," he shared.

(from 0:10 mark onwards)

For the Blue Devils win, the 6-foot-8 swingman chipped in six points, eight rebounds, an assist, three swipes and a block in 22 minutes logged off the bench.

