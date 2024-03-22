Tom Izzo Final Four: How many times has MSU HC made it to the NCAA Tournament semis?

Tom Izzo is widely regarded as one of the all-time best coaches in March Madness. The Michigan State coach has displayed his brilliance in the NCAA Tournament over the years with the Spartans, boasting an impressive 55-24 overall record.

The veteran has had more consecutive March Madness appearances than any other Division I coach in tournament history, and the streak continues. With the coach being a regular in the postseason eve, let's examine his Final Four appearances with the Spartans.

How many times has Tom Izzo reached the Final Four?

Tom Izzo has been to the March Madness Final Four eight times since becoming Michigan State coach in 1995. His first appearance at the NCAA Tournament semifinals was in 1999, and he hasn't looked back ever since, becoming a force in the tournament.

Izzo would go on to play in the semifinal of the event for the next two seasons, in 2000 and 2001. After the streak, it would take him another four years before he would appear at the Final Four, in 2005. Nonetheless, he has established himself as a force in the realm.

Following another four-year break, Izzo appeared in the semifinals in 2009 and also made a return in 2010. He was unable to reach the stage again until 2015. Izzo’s last appearance in the Final Four was in 2019, losing to Texas Tech.

Has Tom Izzo ever won the March Madness?

Tom Izzo has been crowned college basketball national champion at March Madness once. That occurred in 2000 when Michigan State beat Florida in the championship game, marking the Spartans' only national title success.

The coach went on to make his second appearance in the national title game in 2009 but lost out to North Carolina. Since then, Michigan State is yet to compete for the national title. Nonetheless, it remains a regular in the annual college basketball spectacle.

It's worth noting that Izzo has made a record 26 consecutive appearances at the NCAA Tournament, breaking Duke's Mike Krzyzewski record. He has made the Sweet 16 15 times and the Elite Eight on 10 occasions.