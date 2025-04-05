“Too good to be picking up dumb fouls”: Fans furious with Madison Booker after foul trouble vs South Carolina

College basketball fans were furious with Texas forward Madison Booker as foul trouble affected her first-half production against South Carolina in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Booker was saddled with three fouls in the first half, two of them committed in the first quarter, when the Longhorns got off to a 12-5 start. She was whistled for her first foul in the 3:25 mark as she tried to stop Joyce Edwards from breaking away.
Twenty-one seconds later, she committed her second foul, forcing Texas coach Vic Schaefer to sub her out. Booker returned in the 5:01 mark of the second quarter with South Carolina ahead 27-26 but only managed to play for 2:32 as she was slapped with her third foul 2:29 left in the second quarter.
Fans couldn't hide their disappointment with the Texas star forward, who is the team's top scorer, averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season. One fan called out Booker for committing those fouls in the most important game of her career.
"Madison Booker too good to be picking up dumb fouls," the fan wrote on X.
Booker's father couldn't hide his disappointment as he also reacted to a foul she committed on Tessa Johnson.
Users sympathized with Booker's father on this one.
"Yea I’d react the same way," he said.
"Bad foul," another X user added.
"You can’t under cut someone’s landing lol," a college hoops fan noted.
Another fan was also disappointed with Booker after the third foul. She also expressed her regret about that dumb foul she committed in the first half.
"Unlucky call but it wouldnt have been a big deal if she hadnt picked up that dumb 2nd foul. Too important to the team," she said.
"Just two stupid decision. it hurt to watch," another fan wrote.
Madison Booker finishes with three fouls as Texas loses to South Carolina
After committing her third foul in the second quarter, Madison Booker finished with three fouls for the rest of the game. However, she was unable to prevent the Longhorns from losing, 74-57.
After taking a three-point lead at the break, the Gamecocks outgunned Texas 36-22 in the second half.
Booker, who played only nine first-half minutes due to foul trouble, finished with just 11 points, one rebound, and one steal. She was 5-for-11 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here