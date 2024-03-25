With the NBA Draft approaching, among many interested NCAA Tournament spectators are NBA general managers and scouts. Although many top prospects now come from the international ranks, the Sweet 16 still offers a chance to see many standouts.

A large number of likely first round Draft picks are still in action in the NCAA Tournament. Here are ten to watch.

Top 10 2024 NBA Draft propsects in the NCAA

10. Jamal Shead

The 6-foot-1 Shead continues to show his defensive chops with an outstanding performance on Texas A&M's Wade Taylor. Taylor shot just 5 for 25, with Shead harassing him all game. While Shead's collegiate numbers (13.0 points per game, 6.3 assists per game) are less than exciting, his production is astonishing.

Texas A&M v Houston

The same things that made Shead a first-team All-American will make him a solid NBA player. He may develop into something more than a role player, but as a lockdown defender, he's an impact guy.

9. Harrison Ingram, North Carolina

The Stanford transfer has had a solid season at Carolina. Ingram, at 6-foot-8 is a more attractive pro prospect than either RJ Davis or Armando Bacot. His production (12.2 ppg, 8.8 rebounds per game) shows his athleticism and solid skill set. Ingram is also a 38.7% 3-point shooter.

Michigan State v North Carolina

In two NCAA games, Ingram has 26 points and 12 rebounds. UNC's March situation will give some insight into how important Ingram has been to this Tar Heel team.

8. Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Ighodaro is listed from 6-foot-9 to 6-foo-11. Assuming that the latter is the case, he's a surprisingly deft ballhandler and passer for a potential NBA post player. His production has been solid (13.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg), and Marquette has needed his help to survive a tough game with Colorado.

Colorado v Marquette

In two NCAA games, Ighodaro has 14 points and 12 rebounds. He's battling a nagging back injury, but will probably have to show more productivity for Marquette to reach the Final Four.

7. Zach Edey, Purdue

Likely the best player in college basketball, the 7-foot-4 Edey has some limitations as a pro prospect. He's probably closer to Rik Smits than Victor Wembanyama, as his foot speed and athleticism aren't top-flight. But Edey's excellent play (24.6 ppg, 12.0 rpg) means he'll definitely find an NBA home.

Utah State v Purdue

Edey had 30 points and 21 boards in Purdue's first-round win and added 23 points and 14 rebounds in their win over Utah State. Needless to say, prior Purdue March disappointments seem to have stoked the fire for Edey.

6. Jared McCain, Duke

An impressive freshman, McCain looks like an NBA combo guard. Given his plethora of skills (!3.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 39.7% 3-point shooting), McCain's developing body will likely mature into an even more imposing physical specimen. McCain is a likely mid-first round pick in the upcoming draft.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - James Madison v Duke

After scoring 15 points and grabbing 6 boards in Duke's NCAA opener, McCain caught fire against James Madison. His 30 points included 8-for-11 3-point shooting. The performance will definitely be one for McCain's highlight reel.

5. Terrence Shannon, Illinois

The 6-foot-6 Shannon has been an impact player throughout this season with Illinois. Dependent on initiating offenses, Shannon (23.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg) has rarely disappointed. A 36% 3-point shooter, Shannon's last five games had him scoring 28, 40, 34, 26, and 30 points.

Duquesne v Illinois

He'll have to get more consistent at the next level, but Shannon may be a middle-round pick. Of course, the elephant in the room is his ongoing criminal situation, which could scuttle his developing career.

4. Stephon Castle, UConn

A talented freshman, Castle has NBA size (6-foot-6) and skills, but has struggled with consistency. His overall numbers are so-so (10.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg) and he's a 28.8% 3-point shooter.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Northwestern v UConn

But Castle's potential will get him a higher draft spot than his production. There's reason to think he'll continue to develop at an impressive pace. Two NCAA Tournament games have yielded 21 points and 7 rebounds between them. It'll be interesting to see if that improves.

3. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

The 6-foot-6 Knecht looks like an NBA-ready wing. A year ago, he was transferring from Northern Colorado. It's fair to wonder if he has next level athleticism, but Knecht has let his game do the talking all season. The star of a surprising Tennessee team, Knecht (21.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg) was SEC Player of the Year.

Texas v Tennessee

His two NCAA Tournament games have included 41 points and 17 rebounds. Knecht has been outstanding and could play his way into the NBA Lottery.

2. Donovan Clingan, UConn

UConn's massive center is a big-time NBA prospect. You can't teach size, and at 7-foot-2, Clingan is set there. His skills (12.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg) make him an intriguing NBA prospect. He'll defend, rebound, and has been part of a capable offense at UConn.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Northwestern v UConn

Clingan has 33 points and 22 boards in his two NCAA games. If he continues to play at this level, he may take a second NCAA championship ring to the NBA in a few months.

1.Kyle Filipowski, Duke

With Filipowski looking increasingly like a lottery pick, his decision to return to Duke looks wiser by the day. The 7-footer has upped his 3-point shooting from 28% to 35% this year. He's also more than doubled his blocked shots.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - James Madison v Duke

Filipowski has been quiet so far in the NCAA Tournament. His two-game totals are just 17 points and 17 rebounds. But as Duke's young guards hit rough spots, don't be surprised if the big man picks it up.

