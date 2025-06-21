Top 10 ACC prospects that can fall to Second Round of NBA draft ft. Maxime Raynaud

ACC basketball has developed into a massive gap between Duke and everyone else. The Blue Devils' dominance will extend to the NBA draft, where a trio of Blue Devils are all but certain to go in the top handful of picks. But here's a rundown on 10 ACC picks who will likely slide into the second round of the NBA draft.

Top 10 ACC players who could slide to the second round of the NBA draft

Veteran Duke guard Tyrese Proctor is a likely second-round NBA Draft pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. RJ Davis, North Carolina

The 5-foot-11 Davis had a tough senior season. As a junior, he averaged 21.2 points per game and shot 39.8% from 3-point range. But his production declined to 17.2 ppg and 35.4% in his senior season. Davis is streaky, but could yet earn an NBA spot despite his lack of size.

9. Viktor Lakhin, Clemson

The 6-foot-10 Lakhin had a nice season after transferring over from Cincinnati. Lakhin averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers. He was also third in the ACC in blocked shots. Lakhin even shot 37.5% from 3-point range. He's still a work in progress, but with his height, an NBA opportunity is likely coming.

8. Chase Hunter, Clemson

A six-year player at Clemson, Hunter is an accomplished perimeter scorer. The 6-foot-2 guard started 123 games for the Tigers and scored a total of 1,789 college points. In his senior year, Hunter averaged 16.5 points per game and shot 40.7% from 3-point range. He's undersized for a shooting guard, but has earned an NBA chance.

7. Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

A transfer from Wisconsin, the 6-foot-1 Hepburn had a nice season with the Cardinals. Hepburn averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. He can be a solid backup point guard in the NBA despite his size, in part because he was ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

6. Sion James, Duke

A solid wing, James played well in his lone season at Duke after coming over from Tulane. James averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 41.3% from 3-point range. James is 6-foot-5 and has an NBA body. He'll need to diversify his offensive game, but James is worth a chance.

5. Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

After sitting for two years at Gonzaga, Sallis started for two years for the Demon Deacons. The 6-foot-4 Sallis averaged 18.3 points and 5.1 boards per game for Wake in his senior season. He shot just 27.7% from 3-point range, but is a 33.3% career shooter from long range. Sallis's jumper will be a key focus, but he has NBA talent.

4. Jamir Watkins, Florida State

The 6-foot-5 Watkins decided to stay in the draft rather than return to school. It might have been a mistake. Watkins averaged 18.4 points and 5.7 boards per game as a forward at FSU. He shot 32.1% from 3-point range, but was stuck on an awful team. Watkins's talent is NBA worthy, but another year of school might have been wiser.

3. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

The 6-foot-5 Proctor was a component part of a talented Duke team, but his pro future is cloudy. He averaged 12.4 points per game and shot 40.5% from 3-point range. He's a solid perimeter shooter and combo guard, but lacks explosive athleticism. He could be a long-term NBA role player, but the upside is limited.

2. Drake Powell, North Carolina

The 6-foot-6 Powell is a one-and-done who isn't quite an elite NBA prospect, but has a high ceiling. Powell scored 7.4 points and grabbed 3.4 rebounds per game. Powell shot 37.9% from 3-point range. Powell has good skills and instincts, but still has plenty to learn as a basketball player.

1. Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

The 7-foot-1 Raynaud is an intriguing prospect who might end up at the bottom of the first round. He totaled 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Raynaud even shot 34.7% from 3-point range. He's a trace mechanical but has shown amazing strides. He should have a nice NBA career, even if he does slide into the top of the second round.

What do you think of the ACC's second-round NBA draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

