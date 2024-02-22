Top 10 best College Basketball teams in 2024 ft. Purdue, Kansas, UConn and more

The NCAA basketball calendar has always had its fair share of twists and turns. Whether it is unheralded teams or a new player grabbing the spotlight, there is always something that can take the nation by storm.

From historic programs such as Duke and North Carolina to schools with newfound success like Tennessee and Houston, we will look at how these teams stack up against each other in 2024.

As March Madness quickly approaches, here is a ranking of the top 10 college basketball teams in 2024.

Top 10 best College Basketball teams in 2024

#10. Marquette Golden Eagles

St. John's v Marquette

Marquette have continued to rise up the AP Top 25 rankings with a 19-6 record. They have registered wins over Illinois, Kansas, Texas, and Creighton. The team boasts a strong trio of Tyler Kolek, Kam Jones, and Oso Ighodaro.

Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.7 points along with 4.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Ighodaro ranks 17th in the nation with a 61.7 FG% this season.

#9. Tennessee Volunteers

LSU v Tennessee

After a tentative start to the season, the Volunteers have clicked in the second half. They defeated Illinois, Ole Miss, and Kentucky after suffering three straight losses to Purdue, Kansas, and North Carolina.

Dalton Knecht, a senior transfer from Northern Colorado, has been a prolific scorer for Tennessee, averaging 20.1 points per game and ranking 27th in the nation. Another significant contributor to this Volunteer squad, junior forward Jonas Aidoo, averages 11.7 points and 7.5 rebounds.

#8. Duke Blue Devils

Wake Forest v Duke

Duke's inability to consistently overcome top-ranked opponents has been the biggest setback this season for a Blue Devil team overflowing with future pro talent. They are just 2-2 against AP Top 25 opponents this season.

However, Duke does have a talented roster from top to bottom. They have five players currently with double-digit scoring averages. Kyle Filipowski has emerged as the leader for the Blue Devils in his second season. He leads the team in points (17.0), rebounds (8.3), and blocks (1.7).

The Blue Devils' roster also includes potential NBA talent such as Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, and Jared McCain.

#7. North Carolina Tar Heels

Clemson v North Carolina

The Tar Heels have battled through a tough schedule in 2024 and are currently 20-6, good enough for first place in the ACC. They have overcome tough matchups against ranked opponents. They registered wins against teams like Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Clemson, and Duke.

The only double-digit loss of their season came against the current No. 1, UConn Huskies, back in December. The Tar Heels are led by standout seniors RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.

Davis ranks 10th in the nation, averaging 21.3 points per game. He has been a lights-out shooter, shooting 90.4% from the free-throw line and 41% from three. Bacot serves as the other half of the Heels' one-two punch, averaging 14.6 points and a team-high 10.3 rebounds. A mature Tar Heels roster has helped them throughout the season.

#6. Kansas Jayhawks

Houston v Kansas

The Jayhawks started their season on a roll but have since tapered off in conference play. Regardless of their conference struggles, the Jayhawks are currently 20-6 and boast wins against Tennessee, UConn, Oklahoma, Houston, and Baylor.

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and senior center Hunter Dickinson have been a dynamic duo for the Jayhawks this season. McCullar averaging 19.0 points per game and is second behind Dickinson in rebounding.

Hunter Dickinson's two-way ability has been on full display this season, averaging a double-double with points and rebounds.

#5. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State v Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones began the season outside the top 25. They have since shot all the way to as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25, beating teams like Houston, TCU, and Kansas. This unexpected success is largely due to UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert.

Gilbert averages 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. The Cyclones have also seen impressive season numbers from Tamin Lipsey, Curtis Jones, and Tre King.

Freshman forward Milan Momcilovic has been a welcome addition, averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in his first season.

#4. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State v Arizona

The Wildcats are battle-tested, going 3-2 against ranked opponents this season, with losses to Purdue and FAU. They managed to keep both of these losses close, losing to Purdue by eight and FAU by just one.

Senior guard Caleb Love has continued to build on the success he got in three years at North Carolina. He is averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

The Wildcats' big man, Oumar Ballo, ranks 18th in the nation in FG% and is rolling late in the season, having tallied five straight double-doubles.

#3. Houston Cougars

Miami v Houston

The Houston Cougars sit atop the best conference in college basketball this season, the Big 12. Houston have been able to navigate their way to wins against Texas Tech, BYU, and Iowa State.

Senior guard and Baylor transfer L.J. Cryer leads the team in scoring with 15 points per game. Meanwhile, the other senior guard, Jamal Shead, has been one of the best two-way guards in the nation this season. Shead averages over 13 points and poses serious problems to opponents on the defensive end, averaging 2.3 steals.

The Cougars' shooting numbers may not jump off the page, but they boast a stifling defense that has yet to give up 80 or more points to an opponent this season.

#2. Purdue Boilermakers

Minnesota v Purdue

Purdue have remained in the top three of the AP Top 25 all season so far. They have looked a bit shaky recently, getting off to a slow start against Minnesota before subsequently losing to Ohio State. However, their dominance throughout the whole season has been evident for the top team in the Big Ten.

Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette, Arizona, Illinois, and Wisconsin are among the teams that have fallen to Purdue this season.

The standout player for the Boilermakers is reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey. Edey picked up right where he left off in 2023, averaging 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks this season.

Senior guard Lance Jones and sophomore guard Braden Smith have also come up big for Purdue throughout the season. Both of these guards are averaging just under 13 points, and Smith has been deadly from three, shooting 42.7%.

#1. UConn Huskies

Connecticut v Xavier

The UConn Huskies are the number one team and have given no reason to doubt it. The Huskies are 24-2 this season, with a four-point loss to Kansas in December and a shocking loss in the conference opener to Seton Hall. UConn boasts victories over Texas, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Creighton, and Marquette.

Huskies stars Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan, and Stephon Castle are all averaging double figures in scoring this season. Spencer leads the team with 15.2 points, with Newton leading the team in rebounds (6.7) and assists (5.8).

7'2 sophomore center Donovan Clingan ranks seventh in the nation in FG%, shooting 64.4%. He also averages 2 blocks per game as the Huskies' main rim protector.

Are you ready for March Madness? Sound off in the comments section below.