Top 10 biggest winners of the transfer portal per NCAA analysts feat. Iowa, Michigan and more

The 2025 college basketball offseason has been picking up steam with player transfers and big moves from programs. The 2025-26 NCAA college basketball season is slated to commence on Nov. 3 and top-tier programs have been steadily bolstering their rosters.

On Monday, June 2, during an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" on Youtube, college ball analyst Jeff Goodman discussed to co-host Rob Dauster why the Iowa Hawkeyes is the top winner during this offseason. He had previously explained why the Purdue Boilermakers aren't his biggest winner of the current collegiate hoops offseason.

"I'm putting Iowa because not only did they get arguably the best, second-best point guard in the country in Bennett Stirtz to come with Ben McCollum, but they got Ben McCollum in the offseason. They got an elite coach. They got an incredible point guard, they went and got a shooter around him in former Villanova, Kansas State shooter Brendan Hausen," Goodman said. (0:26)

Goodman then detailed the kind of moves the Hawkeyes made recently.

"They grabbed Robert Morris, they got Tavion Banks and Cam Manyawu coming over from Drake. I think Iowa is a fringe preseason top-25 team. They have as good a point guard as there is not named Braden Smith, shooters around him and they're in business. They've got a coach that you can build around for years," he shared. (0:55)

"So, Iowa for me, the biggest winner because it could have went way wrong. It could have went bad like really bad for Iowa and instead, they are relevant," Goodman concluded.

The rest of Goodman's top ten winners of the offseason so far, in their ranked order, include the Wolverines, Wildcats, St. John's Red Storm, Florida Gators, Louisville Cardinals, NC State Wolfpack, Houston Cougars, Auburn Tigers and then the Texas Longhorns.

Rob Dauster details why the Purdue Boilermakers is his No. 1 winner in the 2025 college basketball offseason

For NCAA analyst Rob Dauster, he feels that the Purdue Boilermakers, coached by Matt Painter, deserves the nod of the biggest winner in the offseason as opposed to Jeff Goodman's pick, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Dauster cited the continued develpoment of their program's culture as the reason why.

"I have Purdue No. 1, one of the things that you have to prioritize when you're talking about winners and losers of the offseason, I think, is continuity and who are you bringing back, how many players do you have that are going to know where the best place to eat is in that town that they're in on the first day of practice," Dauster explained. (1:44)

"I don't think anybody this offseason had better continuity this offseason better than Purdue. They added Oscar Cluff, Liam Murphy, Israeli point guard Omer Mayer, and bring back two All-Americans...They got back Braden Smith, who might be the National Player of the Year, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer," he added.

Dauster's list, in his own order, includes the Michigan Wolverines, the Houston Cougars, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders, UConn Huskies, St. John's Red Storm, the ACC in general and the San Diego State Aztecs.

