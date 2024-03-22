Top 10 college basketball players to watch out for in first round of 2024 NCAA tournament ft. Hunter Dickinson

Now that the NCAA Tournament is underway, it's time to get down to the guys who make it happen.

For all the talk about seeds and teams and matchups, it's the players who make it all go. The NCAA Tournament is a great opportunity to see stars take over college basketball, whether it's Carmelo Anthony or Stephen Curry or Kemba Walker. This season has its own cast of character to watch.

Top 10 college basketball players to watch out for in first round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

Jaelen House may be key to New Mexico's chances at an NCAA Tournament run.

#10 Kyle Filipowski, Duke

The No. 4 seed Blue Devils could be an attractive upset possibility for Vermont. Their potential difference maker is Filipowski.

The seven-foot center averages 17.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game. He's also coming off three games of 21 or more points in his last four games. If he can control the backboard and the post, Duke will be fine. If not, it could get interesting.

#9 Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

The All-American guard is always a player worth watching, but those concerned about Tennessee's long-range plans will definitely have an eye on him.

While Knecht always scores, in his last four games, he's shooting 32-for-83 and has four assists to 11 turnovers. Tennessee needs better shooting and a more positive assist to turnover result from Knecht.

#8 Jaelen House, New Mexico

The former Arizona State guard is one reason the No. 11 seed Lobos are a 2.5 point favorite over the No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers.

House averages 16.1 ppg. In the MWC Tournament, he had 92 points in four games and shot 23 for 25 at the foul line. If House can play that well, the Lobos could end up in the Sweet 16.

#7 Terrence Edwards, James Madison

The six-foot-six junior guard's Dukes team will be an underdog against No. 5 seed Wisconsin. but Edwards is an elite guard.

Averaging 17.4 ppg, Edwards has 18 or more points in four of his last five games and has shot 24-for-27 from the free-throw line during that span. He certainly won't be intimidated by the NCAA Tournament stage and could shock the Badgers.

#6 Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon

As a No. 12 seed, Grand Canyon is an underdog against No. 5 seed Saint Mary's. But Grant-Foster won't be concerned.

The six-foot-seven senior guard averages 19.8 ppg and 6.0 rpg. In his last five games, he has scored 21, 29, 19, 28, and 22 points. If he can keep rolling, Grand Canyon might shock more teams than just Saint Mary's.

#5 Wade Taylor, Texas A&M

Taylor, a tough senior guard, probably played the Aggies off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament first round.

Now he faces Nebraska in an 8/9 game. In his last two games in the SEC Tournament, Taylor went for 30 and 32 points. This season, Taylor went for 30 points seven times.

He also had games where he shot 1-for-8, 2-for-16 and 3-for-14. Which Taylor shows up will determine A&M's future.

#4 DaRon Holmes, Dayton

The Flyers are in a tough 7/10 game with Nevada and Holmes, recently named All-American, is a key to their chances to advance.

With 20.4 ppg and 8.4 rpg, the six-foot-10 Holmes is not only good, he's also consistent. How consistent? In his last four games, he has scored 20, 25, 23, and 24 points. He has also had 9, 10, 13 and 10 rebounds in those games. So pencil him in for 20 and 10 or thereabouts.

#3 Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

The Aztecs are in a dangerous 5 vs. 12 matchup, and their All-American forward will be key.

With 21.1 ppg and 8.4 rpg, there's no question about the six-foot-nine LeDee's performance. He's also averaging 27.0 ppg and 10.7 rpg in State's last three games. While UAB is upset minded, this game is a proving ground for LeDee, and he's well equipped for the task.

#2 Tyler Kolek, Marquette

The Eagles are probably not sweating out their first round NCAA Tournament game with Western Kentucky, but Kolek is the question mark.

Out since February 28th, Kolek is arguably the top point guard in the nation and was chosen second team All-American despite missing time. If he's close to 100%, Marquette could go to the Final Four. If not, they'll probably head home quickly.

#1 Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Dickinson may have the most pressure on him of any player in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.

First, the No. 4 seed Jayhawks are struggling, having lost four of their last five games. Next, Kevin McCullar, Dickinson's partner in crime for much of the season is injured and won't play.

Kansas only has seven players who have topped 7.5 minutes per game on the year, and one is out. Meanwhile, Dickinson's 7-foot-1 size should be a massive obstacle for Samford. This could be a 30 point, 15 rebound type of game for Dickinson. If not, Kansas may be in big trouble.

Poll : Will Kansas reach the Sweet 16? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion