Among college hoops programs, some stand taller than others. Programs like Kansas, UConn, North Carolina, Kentucky, and others seem to be winning or approaching the NCAA Championship every year. While the growth of the G League and the influx of one-and-done culture has made life tougher for college basketball's blue bloods, they remain. Here's a rundown of the top programs in college basketball, as measured by how many NCAA Tournament wins they have claimed in the 21st century.

Top 10 college basketball programs with the most NCAA Tournament wins in the 21st century

1.Kansas, 58 wins

The Jayhawks lead our list, with 14 Sweet 16 appearances and six Final Four appearances in the 2000s, including NCAA titles in 2008 and 2022. With Bill Self in place since 2003, the Jayhawks have enjoyed a continuity few programs can touch. And they have the success to show it.

2. North Carolina, 55 wins

North Carolina guard RJ Davis, who will look to move UNC up the list of most 21st century NCAA Tournament wins.

UNC comes in second on our list. The Tar Heels can claim a dozen 21st century Sweet 16 appearances, as well as seven Final Fours and a trio of national titles. UNC doubled its pre-2000 NCAA Tournament total by winning the Big Dance in 2005, 2009, and 2017. Roy Williams, who served as coach from 2003 to 2021, helped UNC stay near the top of college basketball.

3. Duke, 54 wins

Duke leads the pack with 16 Sweet 16 appearances in the 21st century, including a run of seven straight years to open the new century. Duke can claim five Final Four appearances and national titles in 2001, 2010, and 2015. But with the retirement of Coach K, it'll be interesting to see if the Blue Devils can remain at the top of the sport.

4. Michigan State, 49 wins

Under the leadership of Tom Izzo, who is the longest-tenured basketball coach in the Big Ten conference, Michigan State has reached 13 Sweet 16 appearances since 2000. The Spartans also reached the Final Four seven times, equaling UNC for the lead in that category. But the Spartans' lone national title was in 2000, with MSU posting a 3-6 record in Final Four play in the 21st century.

5. Kentucky, 46 wins

Kentucky coach John Calipari led the Wildcats to four Final Fours in five years, but hasn't been back since 2015.

Kentucky sandwiched solid runs for Tubby Smith and John Calipari around the disastrous Billy Gillispie era. The Wildcats have made the Sweet 16 a dozen times in the 21st century, but reached just four Final Fours, doing so in a 2011-2015 run, but otherwise missing college basketball's biggest party. The 2012 team, led by Anthony Davis, delivered a national title.

6. Gonzaga, 41 wins

Gonzaga had never reached the Sweet 16 before 1999, but under Mark Few, Gonzaga has done so a dozen times since 2000. The Bulldogs haven't missed a Sweet 16 since 2014, but have only reached the Final Four twice, in 2017 and 2021. Both Gonzaga teams reached the title game, but the Bulldogs are still looking for their first NCAA title.

7.UConn (tie), 39 wins

The Huskies have reached eight Sweet 16s in the 21st century, but earned their spot on this list by being efficient. UConn has made it to five Final Fours since 2000, but took home the national title four times, winning it all in 2004, 2011, 2014, and 2023. That makes the Huskies 8-1 in Final Four play since 2000. Jim Calhoun, Kevin Ollie, and Dan Hurley each won titles for UConn.

7. Florida (tie), 39 wins

Florida had only been to the Final Four once before 2000, but Billy Donovan led some fantastic Gator teams to national heights in the early 2000s. UF has reached eight Sweet 16s since 2000, including four Final Four appearances, and a pair of national titles in 2006 and 2007. Since Donovan left in 2015, UF has only reached the Sweet 16 once.

9. UCLA (tie), 35 wins

The Bruins, owners of the most national titles in college basketball history, have reached a dozen Sweet 16s in the 21st century. Four Final Four apperances pad out UCLA's resume, but the Bruins have just one since 2008. UCLA hasn't won a title since 1995, and the Bruins have had four coaches in the 21st century, with Mick Cronin's current team struggling deeply.

9. Wisconsin (tie), 35 wins

Wisconsin has quietly worked its way into the national college basketball conversation. The Badgers had never reached a Sweet 16 before 2000 (although they did win the entire Tournament in 1941). But 10 Sweet 16s in the 21st century is impressive. The Badgers have reached three Final Fours and reached the 2015 title game, but haven't yet repeated the 1941 NCAA title.