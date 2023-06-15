Top 10 college basketball uniforms ft. UNC, Kentucky, UCLA, and more

College basketball uniforms are a big part of the identity that teams have built over the years. Uniforms have become iconic symbols that carry the team’s logo and display its colors.

Let's rank the top 10 college basketball uniforms:

#10. Arizona

TCU v Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats’ uniform is a fashionable red and navy-blue-colored attire that features a bold “Arizona” inscription on the chest. The Wildcats usually appear in all-red which sends a signal to any opponent of the impending danger of coming against them. They also have a very smart white and red jersey too.

#9. Kansas

The University of Kansas Jayhawks

The traditional colors of the Kansas Jayhawks are blue and red. Boldly written on the uniform is “Kansas,” simple, but iconic. The Jayhawks play their games dressed in red, but occasionally don all-white gear with blue trim to complete the classic look.

#8. Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers

The crimson red of the Indiana Hoosiers is a feature that announces their presence in a vivid style. The cream-colored trims are a contrast to the brightness of the crimson, but they both complement nicely.

#7. Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas

The Georgetown Hoyas spot a grey-white uniform with their name scripted largely on it. The uniform is a classic and has become a visual impression of the Hoyas’ popularly tough defense and practical style of playing.

#6. Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange

The Syracuse Orange need no introduction as they show up in their unique orange-colored uniform which matches the name of the team. The complementary blue color makes it all the more unique and the bold inscription of “Syracuse” on the chest is a way of capping off a really beautiful design with a signature that is unique in college basketball.

#5. Michigan

Different Colors of the Michigan Wolverines basketball uniforms in 2021-22

The Michigan Wolverines face their opponents dressed in their iconic maize and blue color complements, featuring their unique “M” logo on the shorts. These bright colors make the Wolverines noticeable and impossible to miss anywhere.

#4. Duke

Different shades of the Blue Devils

The Blue Devils, as the Duke University basketball team is known, wear a uniform to match their name. Occasionally alternating with white, they have established an instantly recognizable style that is both sleek and fashionable in the modern sense.

#3. UCLA

College Basketball's UCLA Bruins

The distinct royal blue and gold trim colors of the UCLA basketball uniform are unique among college basketball teams. The iconic UCLA inscription on the chest adds to the aura and anybody wearing it instantly knows the weight of history resting on their shoulders.

#2. Kentucky

University of Kentucky in white and blue

The Wildcats’ uniform is another example of how the simplest of colors combine to produce iconic visual images. On occasions, the Wildcats take to the court in all-black uniforms. Although not possessing flair as much as the blue and white, it has a unique appeal.

#1. UNC

The Blue and White colors of the UNC Tar Heels

The Tar Heels don one of the most iconic college basketball uniforms. The uniform is evidence of how simplicity can be truly elegant. Its blue and white color scheme works brilliantly, along with the argyle pattern on the shorts.

What makes the uniform even more iconic are the basketball icons who have donned it in the past. Names like Michael Jordan, Tyler Hansbrough and James Worthy.

