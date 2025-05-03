Top 10 college hoopers who did not get invited to 2025 NBA draft combine feat. RJ Davis, Caleb Love and more

The NBA's annual Draft Combine will open next weekend in Chicago. But for lots of significant college basketball players, no invitation came. Only 75 players are invited to the combine, which includes underclassmen and international players. Here's a rundown of ten top college basketball standouts who didn't get the combine invitation.

Top 10 college players who were left out of NBA Combine

Guard RJ Davis was left out of the combine despite an impressive career at North Carolina. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Nate Bittle

The 7-foot center from Oregon was a bit of a surprise as an ommission. Bittle has steadily improved and the redshirt junior averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game a year ago. He also led the Big Ten in blocked shot and shot 34% from 3-point range. He's more likely to return to Oregon after being left out of the Combine.

9. Zeke Mayo

The senior had transferred to Kansas from South Dakota State and had a solid 2024-25 season. Mayo averaged 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks, shooting 42% from 3-point range. But the 6-foot-3 guard wasn't on the Combine list.

8. Dajuan Harris

Another Kansas guard left out of the combine, Harris is a point guard. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.7 assists per game this year for the Jayhawks. Harris scored 1,197 points and dished 865 assists at Kansas while shooting 37% from 3-point range. But he was left out of the Combine.

7. Amari Williams

A transfer from Drexel, the 6-foot-10 Williams had an impressive season at Kentucky. Williams averaged 10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He was also a good post passer, with 3.2 assists per game. But given his lack of perimeter shooting skills, Williams finds himself on the outside of the combine invitation list.

6. Curtis Jones

The 6-foot-5 Iowa State guard was left out of the combine. Jones averaged 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Cyclones last season. Jones shot 37% from 3-point range. Despite two solid seasons at Buffalo and two more at Iowa State, Jones didn't make the combine.

5. Julian Reese

The brother of women's hoops star Angel Reese, Julian Reese started for three seasons at Maryland. Last season, Reese averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Reese racked up 1,488 points and 1,015 rebounds in college, but apparently the 6-foot-9 forward did not do enough to make the combine.

4. Jaden Akins

A three-year starter at Michigan State, Akins didn't make the combine. He averaged 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Spartans. He's a 35% career 3-point shooter, but the 6-foot-4 guard didn't earn the combine invite.

3. Hunter Dickinson

A 7-foot-1 star at Michigan and then Kansas, Dickinson was a two-time consensus All-American. In his last college season, he averaged 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He was a 34% career 3-point shooter and amassed 2,800 points and 1,488 rebounds, leaving him 12 rebounds shy of being the fifth ever 2,500 point/1,500 rebound player. But he was still left out of the combine.

2. Caleb Love

Between three years and North Carolina and two more at Arizona, Love was a streaky but electric scoring guard. The 6-foot-4 standout averaged 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Love scored 2,762 points in college and made 390 3-pointers, but was left out of the combine.

1. RJ Davis

A five-year standout at Carolina, Davis's senior season was a mild step down after a brilliant junior campaign. He averaged 17.2 points and 3.6 assists per game. For his career, Davis totaled 2,729 points and 359 3-pointers. The 6-foot Davis will have to earn his NBA spot without the Draft Combine.

Which of these players should have been in the combine? Share your take on the combine exiles below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

