Top 10 college hoopers invited to 2025 NBA draft combine feat. Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and more

The NBA's annual Draft Combine takes place in Chicago starting next weekend. Any NBA hopefuls invited must either participate or be excused by the NBA or they will be ineligible to be drafted. So expect to see these standouts in Chicago as they're among the cream of the NBA crop. Here's a list of the top players invited to the combine

Top 10 college players invited to NBA Draft Combine

While Cooper Flagg didn't win the national title at Duke, he did have a great season to establish himself as the near-certain top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Collin Murray-Boyles

The 6-foot-7 forward was stuck on a miserable South Carolina team, but Murray-Boyles has proven his bona fides. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks. He was just a 23% 3-point shooter in college, so there's an aspect to develop, but Murray-Boyles is still a likely NBA Draft lottery pick.

9. Derik Queen

A one-and-done standout from Maryland, the 6-foot-10 Queen had an amazing season. He averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Terps. Queen is still working on a perimeter game, but he's an excellent inside scorer and rebounder who will show his skills at the combine.

8. Carter Bryant

The 6-foot-8 Bryant didn't have a brilliant season at Arizona. But despite averaging just 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, Bryant is a highly-prized NBA asset. He did shoot 37% from 3-point range, so maybe the theory is that his offensive game can be developed at the next level. Bryant will certainly get his opportunities to shine in Chicago.

7. Kasparas Jakucionis

A Lithuanian product, Jakucionis had a stellar season at Illinois. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. A 32% 3-point shooter, Jakucionis is already an elite three-level scorer. He'll be one of the more watched players at the combine.

6. Kon Knueppel

An elite wing scorer in his season at Duke, the 6-foot-7 Knueppel averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Knueppel is a 41% 3-point shooter and a 91% foul shooter. His perimeter skills make him a highly-regarded pro prospect. The rest of his game will be under scrutiny at the combine.

5. VJ Edgecombe

The 6-foot-5 Edgecombe had a solid one-and-done season at Baylor. He averaged 15.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Bears. An athletic scorer and capable defender, Edgecombe will look to improve on a 34% 3-point performance in Chicago.

4. Ace Bailey

The 6-foot-10 Bailey is one of the more intriguing draft prospects. Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his one year at Rutgers. His scoring touch needs consistency but his size and athleticism can't be coached. Bailey is certainly worth watching in the combine.

3. Tre Johnson

The 6-foot-6 Johnson might have been the nation's top freshman. Playing in the SEC, he averaged 19.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from 3-point range and 87% from the foul line. Johnson is one of the more NBA-ready prospects who will be at the combine.

2. Dylan Harper

The 6-foot-6 Harper is the slightly better regarded of the Rutgers duo (see Bailey at No. 4). He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. As awful as Rutgers was, it'll be interesting to see how Harper plays with more than one skilled player. His combine performance will certainly be heavily scrutinized.

1. Cooper Flagg

The 6-foot-9 Flagg was the most hyped player in the nation and did nothing to disspell that hype. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Duke Blue Devils. Flagg shot 39% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line. He's the almost guaranteed No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

