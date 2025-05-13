Top 10 college stars with longest wingspan in the NBA Draft Combine feat. Khaman Maluach, Thomas Sorber and more

With the NBA Draft Combine going, some unusual stats are gaining importance. The prospective NBA Draft picks working out in Chicago all had their wingspan measured, and the results are certainly intriguing. While most of the tallest players have the longest wingspans, there are always a few surprises.

Strictly speaking, wingspan isn't necessarily pivotal, but it can matter at the NBA level. A player with a lengthy wingspan can cover more ground defensively and reach more blocks and steals. With that in mind, here are the ten longest reported wingspans from Chicago.

Top 10 longest wingspans measured at NBA Draft Combine

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles had an impressive wingspan. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10 (tie). Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina (7-foot-0.75)

Murray-Boyles is a likely lottery pick out of South Carolina. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 boards. He measured just 6-foot-6.5 inches, but his long arms allow him to play as a power forward.

10. Alex Condon, Florida (7-foot-0.75)

A mainstay with the Florida Gators, Condon has to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to Florida. A true 6-foot-11, Condon's long wingspan helped him defend well at UF. He averaged 7.5 rebounds per game for the title winners.

9. Maxime Reynaud, Stanford (7-foot-1.25)

A French giant who starred at Stanford, Reynaud's height and wingspan are almost identical. He averaged 10.6 boards per game last year and could still be a first round pick despite playing for an awful Stanford team.

8. Cedric Coward, Washington State/Duke (7-foot-2.25)

Coward, a wing who is just over 6-foot-5 tall, has unusually long arms. He used those to great effect at Washington State and is slated to go to Duke, although this measure may help him decide to stay in the NBA Draft.

7. Danny Wolf, Michigan (7-foot-2.25)

The smaller of Michigan's twin towers (see Goldin below), Wolf has an impressive wingspam, particularly in light of his 6-foot-10.5 inches height. He pulled 9.7 boards per game last year at Michigan.

6. Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB/Michigan (7-foot-4)

Lendeborg is another on-the-fence go-or-stay player whose length wingspan might help him turn down Michigan and stay in the NBA Draft. He averaged a double-double last season and could certainly do the same this year.

5. Vladislav Goldin, Michigan (7-foot-5.25)

Goldin has one of the longest winspans in the Chicago combine. He grabbed 7.0 rebounds per game at Michigan, but he's likely just scratching the surface of his potential.

4. Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph's (7-foot-5.25)

Fleming was a shocker. The nearly 6-foot-9 St. Joseph's forward has a massive wingspan. He's another go-or-stay player and that type of length will alleviate some of the size issues for a mildly undersized post guy.

3. Thomas Sorber, Georgetown (7-foot-6)

Sorber is just over 6-foot-9, but like Fleming, has a shockingly impressive wingspan. He managed 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last year.

2. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (7-foot-6)

The tallest player attending the combine, Kalkbrenner was almost the one with the longest wingspam.His height makes him a late first round likelihood. He led the Big East in blocks each of the last three seasons.

1. Khaman Maluach, Duke (7-foot-6.75)

Duke's massive center has the longest wingspan of anyone at the combine. Given his massive frame and solid defensive reactions, Maluach will soon earn his spot in the draft lottery.

What do you think of the wingspan measurements from the combine in Chicago? Share your take below in our comments section!

