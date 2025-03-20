Top 10 freshmen that could make the biggest impact this March Madness ft. Kon Knueppel 

As the NCAA Tournament approaches, there's an old college hoops aphorism that jumps to mind. In the NCAA Tournament, there no longer are freshmen. At this point, the youngest players are veterans of an entire season, so they're not treated as freshmen. In some cases, there's good reason for that.

Here's a closer look at 10 freshmen to watch out for in the NCAA Tournament.

Top 10 freshmen to watch in NCAA Tournament

Michigan State star Jase Richardson is a freshman to watch in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#10. Boogie Fland, Arkansas

Fland is a wild card. Out two months with an injury believed to be season-ending, he's now back. When he played, he was averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists per game for the Hogs. Nobody's sure how ready he is, but Fland is a March wild card to watch.

#9. Ian Jackson, North Carolina

A reserve freshman, Jackson is averaging 12.3 ppg for the Tar Heels. His ceiling is high, but his consistency can be a bit lacking. Still, after a brilliant opener, if UNC can get Jackson dialed in, they could have some March fun.

#8. Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

An impressive physical specimen, Fears scored 17.0 ppg this year for Oklahoma. In his last two games coming into the NCAA Tournament, he scored 28 and 29 points, respectively. He's got the kind of scoring-in-spurts skills that can amaze in March.

#7. Derik Queen, Maryland

A talented big man, Queen has averaged 16.3 ppg and 9.0 rpg. In his last four games, he has three double-doubles and a 31-point performance in the other game. He gives Maryland a post presence that few can even hope to equal.

#6. Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

The Lithuanian standout is averaging 15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.6 apg. At 6-foot-6, he's big enough to post up and quick enough to create instant offense on the wing. He's a freshman star.

#5. Labaron Philon, Alabama

The 6-foot-4 guard tallies 10.9 ppg and 3.6 apg. He's an athletic and versatile scorer. Philon can be a game-changer even on a deep Alabama team. His skills stand out.

#4. Cooper Flagg, Duke

Probably the best college basketball player in the nation, Flagg would rank even higher if not for the sprained ankle that leaves him somewhat uncertain coming into the NCAA Tournament. He has averaged 18.9 ppg and 7.5 rpg. If he's right, he goes up even more on this list.

#3. Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Pettiford can create offense instantly. The 6-foot-1 water bug point guard has averaged 11.0 ppg and 2.9 apg. He's a 38% 3-point shooter and can play on or off the ball. He's an integral part of Auburn's offense.

#2. Jase Richardson, Michigan State

A significant contributor to the Spartans, the frosh is averaging 12.0 ppg and 3.2 rpg. In his last four games, Richardson has scored 17 or more points in each game. He's a 41% 3-point shooter, but can also get to the rim when needed. Look for a big NCAA Tournament from Richardson.

#1. Kon Knueppel, Duke

He's been the second banana to Flagg all year long. But with Flagg's health in question, he's the Duke Blue Devil to watch. Knueppel is averaging 14.4 ppg and 4.0 rpg. He scored a season-best 28 points in the Georgia Tech game when Flagg was injured, then had 17 and 18 without him in the ACC Tournament games. He's a legitimate star in his own right and one of the top freshmen.

What do you think of the NCAA Tournament's top freshmen? Share your take in the comments section below.

