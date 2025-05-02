Top 10 freshmen who could be one-and-done stars in 2025–26 season ft. AJ Dybantsa

While the focus in recent weeks has been largely on the transfer portal, one-and-done freshman stars could still play a major role in college basketball's season. While there may not be quite as many massive stars on the horizon as before, there are still plenty of freshmen who could have major impacts. Here are ten freshman who could be one-and-done stars.

Top 10 freshman who could be one-and-done stars

Prep star Cameron Boozer should be an immediate impact player at Duke. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

An elite point guard, Brown could have a short career at Louisville. At 6-foot-3, Brown is a capable creator and a three-level scorer. The Florida product needs to grow into the pro game, but a season of college hoops could be enough.

9. Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

A 6-foot-10 center from New Orleans, Cenac is still developing as a player. Cenac is still raw, but he's long and athletic and capable of growing into a legitimate perimeter threat. A season of defensive learning under Kelvin Sampson could have Cenac ready for the next level.

8. Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

At outstanding 6-foot-3 guard who is noted for intensity, while Thomas is only the alleged second-best recruit on Calipari's Arkansas team, the Coach Cal pro pipeline certainly worked for alleged lesser recruits like Reed Sheppard. If Thomas can learn when to hit the brake and when to his the gas, he's a pro-ready guard.

7. Braylon Mullins, UConn

A 6-foot-5 shooter from Indiana, in another era, Mullins would have ended up at Indiana or some other midwestern school. Instead, he'll be knocking down shots at UConn. That virtually guarantees him potential NBA exposure.

6. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

An athletic 6-foot-9 power forward, Wilson stands out more at the defensive end of the floor. But if Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels can refine his offensive game, Wilson could be in the NBA sooner rather than later.

5. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

The combination of elite talent and John Calipari is a veritable factor for one-and-done productivity. A long-limbed point guard from Detroit, Acuff has the skill set for the NBA. A year under Calipari should settle the matter.

4. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

A late climber in the recruiting rankings, Peterson is a standout for a multitude of skills. At 6-foot-5, he can be a true combo guard, capable of scoring or creating. He might be a little less pro ready, but a season at Kansas could still have Peterson ready for one-and-done.

3. Nate Ament, Tennessee

One of the last top players to make his college choice, Ament picked the Vols, perhaps with visions of Rick Barnes's role in fostering Kevin Durant's career. Ament is thin and wiry, but a multi-skilled athlete. If he can fill it out and benefit from a year in the SEC, Ament could head to the pros.

2. Cameron Boozer, Duke

An elite power forward who can score inside or out, Boozer is absolutely made for a one-and-done year at Duke. Like his father, Carlos, he projects as a long-term NBA standout. Boozer probably could jump to the NBA now. A year with Scheyer and the Blue Devils will only help him.

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Widely considered the top athlete in the class, Dybantsa draws comparison to Kevin Durant. His length and versatility of scoring options caused rumors of multi-million dollar NIL payouts in his recruitment. Dybantsa chose BYU and former Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young will have him ready for the pros.

What do you think of the top prep prospects in college basketball? Share your take on the group below in our comments section!

