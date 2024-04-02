Top 10 funniest Hailey Van Lith memes as LSU star struggles against Caitlin Clark's Iowa in Elite Eight matchup

It was a night to forget for LSU guard Hailey Van Lith as she struggled to contain Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight tip-off against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday. Iowa advanced to the Final Four for the second time in a row, taking home the 94-87 win.

Van Lith's defensive woes were aplenty, and the internet found it the perfect thing to make memes on X. There were too many good ones, but here is our top pick.

Top 10 funniest Hailey Van Lith memes

#10. When you choke in playoffs

Playing 31 minutes, Hailey Van Lith scored just nine points and made 2-of-10, including 1-of-6 from behind the arc. In the previous rounds of March Madness, the guard scored just 7,4,7 points.

#9. Defensive woes aplenty for Van Lith

Any time the LSU guard tried to guard Caitlin Clark, a 3-point jumper ensued and Van Lith was even seen throwing her hands up, frustrated.

#8 Left astray by your team

Someone like Clark requires more than one to stop, but it looked like LSU had left that job to Hailey Van Lith, and she struggled with little help from her teammates.

#7 Expected skills, received duds

Coach Mulkey had tasked Hailey with the most important task, and the guard failed big time. Wonder what the locker room atmosphere was like.

#6 Transfer troubles

After three years with Louisville Cardinals, Hailey transferred to LSU this season. However, the guard has struggled to replicate her previous success at Baton Rouge.

#5 Just give up already

It seemed like an impossible task for the LSU guard to contain Clark who went on a rampage, scoring buckets.

#4 Battered and bruised

Just like any other game, things got physical. But it is safe to say that everyone got out just fine.

#3 Trying to make it out alive

Not just Van Lith, but the entire LSU squad was getting roasted by Caitlin, supported by Gabbie Marshall.

#2 Talent not found

Benching Van Lith seemed to bring little progress to the team and eventually, she was brought back in.

#1 Hopeless, Helpless

Caitlin Clark made nine of twenty three-pointers and finished with 41 points. It was her day and no one could stop her.

On April 5, Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the winner of the UConn Huskies-USC Trojans game for a spot in the finals.

