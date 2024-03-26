Top 10 highest-paid women's college basketball coaches of 2024 ft. Coach Kim Mulkey 

College basketball is a big-money business, and that's not just the men's game. In 2024, at least 18 NCAA women's basketball coaches earned salaries over $1,000,000. That figure likely is even higher, as private schools aren't required to make their salary data publicly available. For instance, Stanford's Tara VanDerveer was earning $2.2 million in 2016, and is doubtlessly being paid even more now.

But even limiting the search to public institutions that disclose annual salaries, 18 women's coaches are earning seven-figure salaries. Women's basketball has come a long way from Pat Summit's initial salary of $8,900.

Here are the coaches who are the highest acknowledged wage earners in women's college basketball today, per USAToday.

As some of these salaries are based on bonuses, the figures utilized here are from 2023, as the pending 2024 NCAA Tournament will likely impact the final numbers for the current year.

Top 10 highest-paid women's basketball coaches in 2024

With 11 NCAA titles, Geno Auriemma is a women's college basketball legend and ties for second among the sport's highest-paid coaches.

#10. Adia Barnes, Arizona ($1.2 million)

Barnes has a 150-100 record at Arizona, but that's far from the whole story. In 2021, she took the Wildcats to the NCAA championship game before losing to UConn. Other than that season, Barnes has just two other NCAA Tournament wins, but she is among the sport's highest-paid coaches.

#9. Teri Moren, Indiana ($1.25 million)

Moren worked her way to the highest levels of the game, succeeding at Indianapolis and Indiana State before grabbing the Hoosier job. In 10 seasons at Indiana, Moren is 225-98. Moren's Hoosiers have won their way into the current Sweet 16, her third trip. Indiana reached the Elite Eight under Moren in 2021.

#8. Lisa Bluder, Iowa ($1.4 million)

Bluder has been a head coach since 1984 when she led the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees. She's been at Iowa since 2000, with a 525-253 mark at the school. Bluder reached the national title game last season, her first Final Four. Her Hawkeyes just reached the Sweet Sixteen for her fourth trip. Coaching Caitlin Clark certainly hasn't hurt Bluder's coaching acumen as she has 882 total wins.

#7. Joni Taylor, Texas A&M ($1.5 million)

Taylor just completed her ninth season as a head coach. She started at Georgia, where she was 140-75. Taylor hasn't advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She's 28-33 at A&M but did win 19 games this season, including earning an NCAA Tournament berth. At age 45, Taylor is one of the brightest young coaching stars in basketball.

#6. Jeff Walz, Louisville ($1,754,000)

Louisville landed Walz as a promising assistant in 2007 and has held onto him since. The Cardinals have reached the national title game twice under Walz and made two other Final Four appearances. His 464-135 record attests to his excellence at the school. Walz and Louisville have made a dozen Sweet 16 appearances.

#5. Brenda Frese, Maryland ($1,884,085)

Frese coached at Ball State and for a year at Minnesota before ending up at Maryland in 2002. She won an NCAA title with the Terrapins in 2006 and has reached two more Final Fours and four more Elite Eights. Frese is 582-161 at Maryland.

#4. Vic Schaefer, Texas ($2.3 million)

Schaefer made his name at Mississippi State, where he took the Bulldogs to consecutive NCAA championship games in 2017 and 2018. A native of Austin, Texas and a graduate of Texas A&M, Schaefer went to Texas in 2020. He's 108-31 at Texas and has 409 career wins. Texas has made two Elite Eights with Schaefer and the team is currently in the Sweet 16.

#2 (tie). Geno Auriemma, UConn ($3.1 million)

Likely the greatest coach in women's basketball history, Auriemma has won 11 NCAA titles and 1,211 games at Connecticut. He didn't reach the NCAA Tournament until his fourth season but has wasted no time since. Auriemma has coached six teams that completed unbeaten seasons with NCAA titles. His value cannot be underestimated, to his team or the sport of basketball as a whole.

#2 (tie). Dawn Staley, South Carolina ($3.1 million)

The pride of Philadelphia, Staley's "take no prisoners" style make her a logical successor to Auriemma as the sport's top coach. She's won two NCAA titles as South Carolina and has a heavy favorite in the current Tournament. She's been to five Final Fours and has a 436-106 record at USC.

#1.Kim Mulkey, LSU ($3,264,000)

Mulkey, who is a lightning rod for both praise and criticism, became famous at Baylor. She won three NCAA titles at Baylor, including a perfect season in 2012. Mulkey moved to LSU in 2021. She's 90-13 so far there, with a 2023 NCAA crown and a team still active in the current tournament.

Poll : Should Kim Mulkey be the highest-paid coach in women's basketball? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion