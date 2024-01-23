Top 10 highest-scoring point guards in college basketball history ft. Pete Maravich, Oscar Robertson and more

Pete Maravich is the greatest scorer in college basketball history, while Oscar Robertson might be the best all-around player. More or less, both took the scoring lead and ran the offense, leading their teams from the point guard position. But who else was a legendary high-scoring point guard? Here's our list of the highest-scoring point guards in college basketball history.

Best point guards in college basketball of all time

Markus Howard, then with Marquette, shooting a shot in 2019. Howard scored 2,761 points for the Golden Eagles.

#10. Markus Howard, Marquette

Howard, who was just 5-foot-11, starred at Marquette from 2016 to 2020, finishing his college career with 2,761 points and 434 three-point shots. Howard scored 24.1 points per game as a freshman and blistered the nets for 33.5 points per outing as a senior.

#9. Otis Birdsong, Houston

The 6-foot-3 Birdsong was something of a combo guard, but he was a hands-on leader of some talented Houston teams. Playing from 1973 to 1977, Birdsong racked up 2,832 points before going on to a solid NBA career.

#8. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts/Texas

Abmas may not be a pure point guard, splitting time between both guard positions. But he can and does play the point and score points. Now at Texas, after four seasons at Oral Roberts, Abmas has 2,879 college points and counting. He's likely to keep climbing this list.

#7. Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

Pictured at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Oscar Robertson was one of the greatest scoring point guards of all time.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Robertson was ahead of his time and had the scoring production to prove it. Playing only three seasons at the varsity level, from 1957 to 1960, Robertson still scored 2,973 points, an NCAA record until Pete Maravich broke it. "The Big O" led Cincinnati to back-to-back NCAA title games.

#6. Keydren Clark, St. Peter's

Before St. Peter's was known for beating Kentucky in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it was known for Clark. Clark measured just 5-foot-11, but his game was much bigger than his size. He totaled 3,058 points from 2002 to 2006, finishing his career with 435 three-point baskets.

#5. Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State is famous as the home of football legend Jerry Rice. But do-everything lead guard Alphonso Ford should be in that conversation, too. Ford managed 3,165 total points and hit 333 three-point shots between 1989 and 1993. Mississippi Valley State had a losing record in his senior season despite Ford's 26 points per game.

#4. Chris Clemons, Campbell

Clemons was just 5-foot-9 but didn't let that slow him down. In four years at Campbell, spanning 2015 to 2019, Clemons put up 3,225 points, including 444 three-point buckets. Clemons went on to play for the NBA's Houston Rockets.

#3. Freeman Williams, Portland State

Willams was a part-time point guard, as he had moved to off-guard by his senior year. But he spent a good chunk of four remarkable seasons playing the point and still racked up 3,249 points between 1974 and 1978. So yes, Williams easily topped 3,000 points before the three-point shot.

#2. Antoine Davis, Detroit-Mercy

Detroit Mercy standout Antoine Davis nearly broke the NCAA scoring record.

Davis took advantage of the extra COVID year to play five full seasons of college hoops. He made good use of his time, finishing with 3,664 points between 2018 and 2023. Davis' 588 three-point baskets alone would put him atop many school scoring lists. The 6-foot-1 guard made a nice run at the all-time scoring record but came up just shy.

#1. Pete Maravich, LSU

Was Maravich really a point guard? He was anything he wanted to be in his three seasons at LSU (because freshmen could not yet play varsity basketball). The 6-foot-5 gunslinger finished with 3,667 points in three seasons without a three-point shot.

Maravich averaged 44.2 points per game. He also has 425 assists in 83 college games, so when he wasn't scoring, he was racking up assists.