Top 10 important bracket takeaways from Selection Sunday ahead of 2024 March Madness

March Madness has finally arrived. The annual NCAA Tournament bracket has been unveiled, and there is plenty to discuss. From North Carolina sneaking into the final No. 1 seed to the Big East getting crushed and UConn getting a challenging draw, plenty happened. It's time to start a deep dive into March Madness, with 10 bracket takeaways

Top 10 important bracket takeaways for 2024 March Madness

Cam Spencer and UConn cut down nets after winning the Big East, but the selection committee did them no favors with a tough NCAA Tournament draw.

#1, UConn wasn't given any favors.

The defending NCAA champions and a possible top overall team in 2024 weren't gifted an easy NCAA Tournament path. First, a potential FAU game in the second round. Next, 12th-ranked Auburn or San Diego State (24-10) in the Sweet 16. Finally, seventh-ranked Iowa State (27-7) or 13th-ranked Illinois (26-8) loom in the Elite Eight. That's a lot of hot conference tournament title winners thrown into the path of second-ranked UConn (28-3).

#2, For that matter, neither was Houston.

The top-ranked Cougars (30-4), as a reward for a phenomenal season, got their own tough tournament path. Houston could see Texas A&M (20-14) in the second round, which is an odd mirror-image type game. Either Wisconsin (playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten) or 11th-ranked Duke (24-8) (same in the ACC) awaits in the Sweet 16. For an offensively challenged team, it's a rough grind.

#3, Kentucky got a favorable draw.

John Calipari's ninth-ranked Wildcats (23-9) were brutal in the SEC Tournament. But it didn't seem to matter to the selection committee, which gave UK a No. 3 seed anyway. Tenth-ranked Marquette (25-9) is the No. 2 in the South region and would potentially stand in Kentucky's way, but for a team that could have fallen to a No. 4 seed and maybe even a No. 5, it's a good setup.

#4, James Madison is a great early upset pick.

The Dukes went 31-3 this year. They score well (84.4 ppg, ninth in the nation) and defend the 3-pointer well (28.8%, fifth in the nation). And they drew an iffy Wisconsin team. The Badgers are 6-9 in their last 15 games. The Dukes are a great 5/12 upset pick for your bracket.

#5, Purdue probably drew the soft path.

This isn't to say that the third-ranked Boilermakers (29-4) won't face talent. But their potential path of 18th-ranked Utah State (27-6), a solid but mediocre 17th-ranked Gonzaga squad (25-7) or an injury-riddled, 16th-ranked Kansas (22-10) isn't exactly imposing.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (24-8) and eighth-ranked Creighton (23-9) are solid teams, but if that's the toughest thing standing between Purdue and the Final Four, then the Boilermakers are probably the value pick for a favorite to come through.

#6, Samford over Kansas could be the upset of the year.

A March Madness tip: Get to know Jaden Campbell and Samford. They might take down Kansas.

Kansas didn't show much down the stretch as they tried to get Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson healthy. But Samford (29-5) can make them sweat. The Bulldogs score 86 points per game (fifth in nation) and shoot 39.3% from 3-point range (7th nationally). Samford isn't very good on the backboard, but they force turnovers and scrap.

#7, If not, McNeese State over Gonzaga is there too.

That entire region is suspect. Will Wade and McNeese State (30-3) will give Gonzaga fits in a 5/12 game. McNeese holds foes to 38.5% shooting (second best in the nation) and shoots 38.8% from 3-point range (eighth best nationally). The Cowboys will be tough, and Gonzaga largely spent the season feasting on bad competition.

How about two early upsets in some March Madness for the South region?

#8, North Carolina nabbed the last No. 1 seed.

At the end of the day, it makes sense. The fourth-ranked Tar Heels (27-7) were edged out for the ACC title, a better showing than Tennessee or sixth-ranked Arizona (25-8). Meanwhile, seventh-ranked Iowa State (27-7) never felt like a true No. 1 seed. In a world full of March Madness craziness, the Tar Heels got the last top seed and probably earned it.

#9, The Big East got robbed.

Only three Big East teams made the March Madness big stage. UConn, as noted, got a tough draw. At least they're in the tournament. St. John's, Seton Hall and Providence are all left out of the Big Dance. Which conference produced the national champion a year ago? Oh, yeah, the Big East.

#10, Indiana State should have made it.

The Sycamores (28-6) were one of the most fun teams in college basketball. Leaving them out with taking retread teams like Michigan State (19-14) and Virginia (23-10) is the most boring thing imaginable. While expanding the NCAA field is not attractive, actually getting the best teams into March Madness would be.

Poll : Were you pleased with your favorite team's NCAA Tournament draw? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion