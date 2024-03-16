Kentucky Wildcats' 97-87 to Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals has led to a plethora of memes. The Wildcats' exit from the tournament pushed them down in the run to the Big Dance, and they are now a projected No. 3 seed.

Rob Dillingham scored 27 points, while Reed Sheppard added 14. Senior Antonio Reeves managed only 13 points in 18 minutes after his playtime was cut short due to two foul calls.

Kentucky's offensive and defensive struggles were glaringly evident as they struggled to contain Texas while also scoring buckets. The Wildcats shot an abysmal 30-of-60 attempts, including 11-of-27 from the 3-point line, and also had 14 turnovers.

Fans of Kentucky took to X to air their frustrations. Here are some picks.

Top 10 Kentucky memes

#10 Is it a coincidence, or is it a pattern?

Kentucky skipped the first two rounds of the tournament for a direct spot in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats are not the first team to lose in their opener, as other top seeds like Tennessee Volunteers, Creighton Bluejays, Duke Blue Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas Jayhawks also lost their tournament openers.

And now, if we were to go by past records, a win for them in the Big Dance is a question mark.

#9 When you can almost see it ... and still lose

From 2015 to 2019, Kentucky won the tournament, but since then, the title has been elusive for the Wildcats.

#8 When the officials play the villains

Doug Shows, one of the three referees for the game, made a few calls that seemed to anger both fans and the Kentucky coach Calipari, who was seen frustrated at every call. Reeves' two foul calls did not help Kentucky's case either.

#7 Birds of the same feather

Along with Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama also lost their quarterfinals. With the top seeds exiting, the time has come for the underdogs to shine.

#6 Alwaysstayhumble

Kentucky vs Texas was Game 9. Fans seemed to have a grand time talking down on the Volunteers, who lost 73-56 to Mississippi State in Game 7. Well, you know what they say: Be careful because your words will come back to bite you.

#5 A shadow of their past self

The Wildcats have gone from being one of the most storied programs in college basketball history with a Hall of Fame coach to a team that's great on paper but chokes eventually. It's not a great sight for fans, though.

#4 Ride or die ... forever

Despite the sloppy games and losses, the Wildcats faithful still show up to support the team. That's because some things are just more than a few wins and losses. It's about the history and the pride.

#3 When your track record is just not enough anymore

John Calipari's last championship with Kentucky was in 2012. Since then, the furthest the Wildcats have progressed in March Madness is runner-up in 2014 and Final Four in 2015. Their subsequent exits have been earlier in the campaign, which have not enthused fans.

#2 Why hold back the best?

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, Kentucky's two NBA top prospects, started in one and five games, respectively. They are Kentucky's best hopes for victory, so fans think Calipari is holding them back by making them play off the bench.

#1 Can the Sheppard lead the Wildcats to the next level?

Reed Sheppard averages 12.8 points with 4.3 rebounds. With Sheppard fumbling when he needs to step up, it makes one wonder: is it his fault or is coach Calipari's?

