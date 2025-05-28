Top 10 memes cracking up the internet before Otega Oweh announces his NBA future 

The clock is ticking for Otega Oweh. The Kentucky star has until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. EST to withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his senior season with the Wildcats.
Fans are getting restless as the hours until Oweh needs to make his decision dwindle. Here's the top ten memes about the 6-foot-4 guard's undecided basketball future.
"On my way to Otega Oweh's house," an X post said with a gif of online personality Mr. Beast running with bags of money.
"All of BBN watching and waiting for any sort of Otega Oweh news today," a meme with a gif of Kermit the Frog waiting said.
"Otega Oweh's choice today is a difficult one. Either way, I'll be really happy for him. #OtegaODay," one post said with a picture of a fork in the road.
"Waiting on Otega Oweh's announcement all day like ... All eyes on you, 00 #OtegaODay," one fan wrote with a picture of Lebron James in Wildcats merch.
"We are all on Oweh watch today #OtegaODay," one X user wrote with a picture of a girl with binoculars.
"Otega Oweh," one X post wrote with a gif of a ticking clock.
"Guess this will be me until we get Otega Oweh news," one meme read with a gif of someone refreshing a computer screen.
"Otega Oweh ...," an X user posted with a gif saying "you need to come home."
"Be quiet and drive (Oweh) #OtegaODay," an X post said with a picture of Oweh photoshopped onto a Deftones album cover.
"Me waiting for Otega Oweh news," an X user wrote with a video of a dog scrolling through social media.
Otega Oweh believes he's a "first-round guy"
Otega Oweh has high hopes for his NBA future. Oweh spoke to the media about his commitment to the draft process earlier this month.
“Nah, I’m all in,” Oweh said. “I have one more year of eligibility but, you know, my goal is to play in the NBA. So, I’m not doing this process one foot in, one foot out. I’m all in, for sure.”
The Kentucky guard is confident he will be selected in the first round of the draft.
“I wouldn’t say it’s completely false but I believe I’m a first-round guy,” Oweh said. “I’m just gonna go through these workouts, give it my all and then, when it’s all said and done, I’ll see where I’m at and then I’ll make that decision.”
Otega Oweh only has several hours until he decides if he will remain in the NBA draft in hopes of being a first-round pick or if he will return to Kentucky.
