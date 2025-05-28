Top 10 memes cracking up the internet before Otega Oweh announces his NBA future 

The clock is ticking for Otega Oweh. The Kentucky star has until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. EST to withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his senior season with the Wildcats.

Ad

Fans are getting restless as the hours until Oweh needs to make his decision dwindle. Here's the top ten memes about the 6-foot-4 guard's undecided basketball future.

"On my way to Otega Oweh's house," an X post said with a gif of online personality Mr. Beast running with bags of money.

A Kentucky fan jokes that they’re bringing money to Oweh

"All of BBN watching and waiting for any sort of Otega Oweh news today," a meme with a gif of Kermit the Frog waiting said.

Ad

Trending

An X user reacts to Oweh’s lack of a basketball decision

"Otega Oweh's choice today is a difficult one. Either way, I'll be really happy for him. #OtegaODay," one post said with a picture of a fork in the road.

Ad

A Wildcats fan shares their feelings about Oweh’s future

"Waiting on Otega Oweh's announcement all day like ... All eyes on you, 00 #OtegaODay," one fan wrote with a picture of Lebron James in Wildcats merch.

Ad

An X user posts about their impatience while waiting for Oweh’s decision

"We are all on Oweh watch today #OtegaODay," one X user wrote with a picture of a girl with binoculars.

Ad

An X user jokes about watching for Oweh’s decision

"Otega Oweh," one X post wrote with a gif of a ticking clock.

Ad

A meme highlights that time is ticking for Oweh

"Guess this will be me until we get Otega Oweh news," one meme read with a gif of someone refreshing a computer screen.

Ad

An X user suggests they’ll be refreshing their screen all day for Oweh’s announcement

"Otega Oweh ...," an X user posted with a gif saying "you need to come home."

Ad

A Kentucky fan encourages Oweh to return to the Wildcats

"Be quiet and drive (Oweh) #OtegaODay," an X post said with a picture of Oweh photoshopped onto a Deftones album cover.

Ad

A meme references a Deftones song

"Me waiting for Otega Oweh news," an X user wrote with a video of a dog scrolling through social media.

Ad

A fan posts about waiting for Oweh news

Otega Oweh believes he's a "first-round guy"

Otega Oweh has high hopes for his NBA future. Oweh spoke to the media about his commitment to the draft process earlier this month.

Ad

“Nah, I’m all in,” Oweh said. “I have one more year of eligibility but, you know, my goal is to play in the NBA. So, I’m not doing this process one foot in, one foot out. I’m all in, for sure.”

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Kentucky at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

The Kentucky guard is confident he will be selected in the first round of the draft.

Ad

“I wouldn’t say it’s completely false but I believe I’m a first-round guy,” Oweh said. “I’m just gonna go through these workouts, give it my all and then, when it’s all said and done, I’ll see where I’m at and then I’ll make that decision.”

Otega Oweh only has several hours until he decides if he will remain in the NBA draft in hopes of being a first-round pick or if he will return to Kentucky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here