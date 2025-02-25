Every week presents change for teams in the AP Top 25. This week, in particular, witnessed a lot of movement compared to past rankings.

The Associated Press revealed the new list on Monday, showing Auburn retains the top spot, but several teams are moving in the rankings. As the regular season winds down with two weeks left, it would be a big call for squads looking to end their campaigns strong.

Here are the 10 highest-ranked teams in the men's AP Top 25 poll after week 16.

Top 10 men’s basketball teams in AP Top 25 Poll

At the 10th spot of the latest AP Top 25 poll are the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

They make the rankings for the fifth straight week, continuing their rise as one of the best-performing teams in the country. However, they dropped by one spot, going 1-1 in last week's games against TCU and West Virginia.

Texas Tech has two matchups to play this week. After Monday's game against Houston, they face the Kansas Jayhawks on March 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

Coming up next at the ninth spot are the Iowa State Cyclones.

Similar to Texas Tech, the Cyclones dropped by one spot from No. 8 to No. 9 this week. This happened after beating Colorado but then losing to the Houston Cougars.

Iowa State will have two encounters to deal with this week. They face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road on Feb. 25 before next hosting the Arizona Wildcats on March 1.

8. Michigan State Spartans

Of the teams to have taken big jumps in the AP Top 25 poll, Michigan State is one of them.

The Spartans lept by six spots to take over the No. 8 rankings, a huge improvement from the 14th spot they had last week. This comes after ranked victories over Purdue and Michigan.

Michigan State has two matchups on their schedule this week. They first play Maryland on the road on Feb. 26, then host No. 11 Wisconsin on March 2.

7. St. John's Red Storm

Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm had a solid jump in the newest poll.

The Red Storm now reside in the seventh spot, improving their standing by three places from the 10th position they held last week. They impressed with victories over DePaul and UConn, having a winning streak of three games.

St. John's has two matchups to take care of this week. They will be on the road when they face Butler on Feb. 26, then return home to face Seton Hall on March 1.

Rounding up half of the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll is the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 6.

The Crimson Tide were offensively potent in their games against Missouri and ranked Kentucky this past week, averaging 103 points in that frame. However, a loss against the former had them drop down two spots, falling from the fourth spot they had the week prior.

Alabama has two ranked matchups on their calendar this week. They host No. 24 Mississippi State on Feb. 25 then face Tennessee on the road on March 1.

5. Tennessee Volunteers

Speaking of Tennessee, residing in the fifth spot are the Volunteers, a former No. 1-ranked squad.

The Volunteers only had one game to deal with this past week, beating the No. 12 (then No. 7) Texas A&M Aggies 77-69 on Feb. 22. This granted them a rise of one spot from No. 6 to No. 5.

This week, Tennessee will face LSU on Feb. 25 before playing Alabama on March 1.

4. Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars keep their presence in the top five of the AP Top 25 active.

Houston beat Arizona State and Iowa State in their last two games, which gave them a one-spot jump from No. 5 to No. 4.

After Monday's game against Texas Tech, Houston will next host the Cincinnati Bearcats on March 1.

In the conversation of being national championship contenders, the Florida Gators continue their elite form after solid displays this past week.

Their last two games saw them beat the Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers, winning both by double-digits. However, they suffered a drop of one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 as the following squad jumped over them.

This week will have Florida face the Georgia Bulldogs on the road, then host the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies on March 1.

The team that jumped over Florida for the second spot? None other than the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke is coming off strong victories over Virginia and Illinois this past week, winning both games by 61 points combined. They are riding a four-game win streak, jumping from No. 3 to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Two matchups will grace the Blue Devils' schedule this week. They play the Miami Hurricanes on Feb. 25, then host Florida State on March 1.

Firming their grasp on the top spot of the AP Top 25 poll is the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn fended off noteworthy competition in their last two games. They beat the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs by a combined margin of 19 points, showing how opponents are putting as much pressure as possible against one of the best teams in the country.

The Tigers' upcoming week will feature ranked matchups against No. 24 Ole Miss on Feb. 26 and No. 17 Kentucky on March 1.

