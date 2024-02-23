Top 10 NCAAB players with the longest wingspan in league history ft. Tacko Fall 

Since James Naismith nailed up peach baskets, height and length have mattered in basketball, even if Dr. Naismith probably didn't have Tacko Fall in mind. The massive UCF big man is perhaps the recent gold standard for college basketball players.

But he's far from the only one. Here's a list of the top ten massive wingspans of college basketball players.

top 10 NCAA players with the longest wingspan

10. Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Bryant was a solid two-year player at Indiana before he went on to the NBA. While he's "only" 6-foot-10, his wingspan was even more impressive than his size. At 7-foot-5, Bryant's reach is truly amazing.

9. Anthony Davis, Kentucky

Davis was named the National Player of the Year in 2012, and his 7-foot-5 wingspan helped him lead the nation in blocked shots. Davis has taken that size to NBA greatness, but in one year at Kentucky, his imposing length caused defensive mayhem.

8. OG Anunoby, Indiana

Current New York Knick OG Anunoby shows off his massive wingspan.

Another Indiana player, Anunoby, might surprise some readers. After all, he was 6-foot-8. But the two-year college standout had a measured 7-foot-6 wingspan. Anunoby could guard the perimeter with a length that most centers couldn't match.

7. Bol Bol, Oregon

The son of 7-foot-7 center Manute Bol, Bol Bol played just nine games at Oregon. However, he is remembered, in part due to his 7-foot-2 height and 7-foot-6 wingspan. Bol blocked a shot per 11 minutes during his brief college career, and his stature helped him make it to the NBA.

6. Joel Embiid, Kansas

The brilliant but often-injured Joel Embiid made a mark in his lone season of college basketball. Playing at Kansas, the 7-footer had a 7-foot-6 wingspan. That length helped the Jayhawks in the 2013–14 season, but it has also helped Embiid become a perennial NBA MVP candidate.

5. Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Embiid wasn't even the lengthiest Kansas player. That honor would go to Azubuike, who played four years at KU, ending in 2020. The 7-foot center outflanks Embiid by an inch, checking in at a 7-foot-7 wingspan. His 172 blocks at Kansas and subsequent NBA days attest to Azubuike's intimidating talent.

4. Mark Williams, Duke

Duke's Mark Williams attacks the glass with his long wingspan.

Duke center Mark Williams is another intimidating big man. The 7-foot Williams, who played two seasons as a Blue Devil, has a 7-foot-7 wingspan. Williams blocked 110 shots in his sophomore year at Duke and has used his length to make his way into the NBA.

3. Jamarion Sharp, Ole Miss

This one isn't a surprise, probably. The 7-foot-5 Sharp, who started his career at Western Kentucky, is astonishing the SEC this season with Ole Miss. Sharp plays only 16 minutes per game at Ole Miss, but is still second in the SEC in blocked shots due to his 7-foot-7 wingspan.

2. Mohamed Bamba, Texas

The 6-foot-11 Bamba was still learning the game in his single season at Texas. Still, the NBA couldn't wait to nab him, with Orlando taking him with the sixth pick in the NBA Draft. Why? His 7-foot-10 wingspan played some part.

Bamba was fourth in the nation in blocks in his one college season and still shines in the NBA due in part to his otherworldly wingspan.

1. Tacko Fall, UCF

Fall was a four-year standout at UCF, and his 7-foot-6 height ensures that he'll be remembered. So does his 8-foot-2 wingspan.

Fall blocked 280 shots in college despite missing half a season due to injury. While he's played only sparingly in the NBA, Fall is a favorite of video games because of his presence in the 2K game series, where his length makes him pretty much unstoppable.

Who else has a massive wingspan? Which of these big guys was your favorite? Let us hear from you in the comments section below.