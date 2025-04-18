Top 10 women's basketball stars still looking for a new destination in 2025 transfer portal ft. MiLaysia Fulwiley

The transfer portal is staying active in women's basketball. While some of the nation's top portal players have picked schools, others remain undecided. Unlike their male counterparts, there's no pro draft issues in this group. But here are ten women's basketball standouts who are still in the portal and pondering their next collegiate stops.

Top 10 women's basketball stars still in portal

Wisconsin's Serah Williams is a massive star in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Madina Okot, Mississippi State

A 6-foot-6 junior center from Mississippi State, Okot has a body that'll create an instant matchup problem. In her junior season, Okot averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 boards per game. She also shot 65%, so efficiency won't be an issue.

9. Laura Ziegler, St. Joseph's

A 6-foot-2 forward from Denmark, Ziegler is an amazing rebounder. Last year, she averaged 17.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in her junior season. She's also a 33% 3-point shooter and a 81% foul shooter. Ziegler will be a solid inside presence next season.

8. Ta'Mia Scott, Middle Tennessee

A two-year starter at Middle Tennessee, Scott had a brilliant junior season. She averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot guard is also a 36% 3-point shooter. She's only got a year of eligibility, but should be an instant impact player.

7. Kiyomi McMiller, Rutgers

A freshman at Rutgers, the 5-foot-8 McMiller was a star from day one. She averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. McMiller is also a 33% 3-point shooter and 83% foul shooter. With three years ahead, she'll be a portal priority.

6. Londynn Jones, UCLA

The pint-sized Jones was an exciting part of UCLA's outstanding squad. A two-year starter there, the 5-foot-4 guard dropped from 11.8 points per game in 2023-24 to 8.5 ppg last year. She's a career 36% 3-point shooter and has been a standout at the highest level. She's a plug-and-play star in her final season.

5. Iyana Moore, Vanderbilt

A 5-foot-8 guard, Moore has starred in three seasons at Vandy. For her career, she has already amassed 1,310 points, 304 rebounds and 266 assists. Last year, Moore averaged 12.4 points per game and shot 34% from 3-point terriory. Moore is a capable lead guard who will have no shortage of portal suitors, even with one year of eligibility left.

4. Oluchi Okananwa, Duke

A key bench player at Duke, the 5-foot-10 Okananwa has been consistent and reliable. Last year, she averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She did have some shooting issues, dropping to 30% from 3-point range and 70% at the foul line. Still, she's a significant guard with two reminaing years to play.

3. Serah Williams, Wisconsin

A 6-foot-4 forward and a three-year starter at Wisconsin, Williams is a superstar. Last year, she averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. In her career, Williams has 1,494 points and 782 rebounds. She should have her choice of many top programs for her last year.

2. Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

A 5-foot-11 guard, Kneepkens is another portal star. Last year, she averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She hit 45% of her 3-pointers (down from a whopping 54% a year before). Kneepkens is the purest of shooters (89% at the foul line last year) and will be an instant impact player.

1. MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

After two impressive seasons at South Carolina, Fulwiley will be arguably the most sought-after player in the portal. Last year, she had 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for Carolina. If there's a knock on Fulwiley it's that she didn't really seem improved over her freshman year. But she's also only started three games during two seasons. She's still an immediate star at almost any school.

What do you think of the portal remainders? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

