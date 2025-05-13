Top 10 point guards in class of 2025 feat. Darius Acuff Jr, Cayden Boozer and more

With the 2024-25 college hoops season over, time to think about the newest round of college point guards. Arkansas commit Darius Acuff Jr. has long been one of the top lead guards in the 2025 recruiting class. But Acuff has plenty of company. Some have been household names for years in high school recruiting, but others are late risers. Here's a rundown on the top 10 point guard recruits in the '25 class.

Top 10 Class of 2025 point guard recruits

Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. has impressive athleticism, as shown in the McDonald's All-American Game dunk contest. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Jalen Reece, LSU

Reece is a 6-foot prospect from Florida. LSU held off Dayton, Cincinnati, Penn State and Providence to sign Reece. He's a capable ball handler and distributor who will only need time and opportunity to improve his game at the next level.

9. Eli Ellis, South Carolina

A 6-foot scorer from North Carolina, Ellis has impressed with his three-level scoring game at the high school level. Ellis shut down his recruitment early with a November 2023 commitment to South Carolina. He didn't take any further visits and has been locked in with the Gamecocks.

8. Chance Mallory, Virginia

A superb ball handler, the only real knock on Mallory is that he's 5-foot-9. Mallory picked Virginia in 2024, but briefly decommitted and took an official visit to Miami. He ultimately recommitted to the Cavaliers and will take his quickness and ball handling skills to Charlottesville.

7. Keyshuan Tillery, Cincinnati

A 6-foot point guard, Tillery impressed with his defensive intensity and ball handling ability. He chose Cincinnati and then took official visits to Kansas and Northwestern, but ultimately elected to stick with the Bearcats.

6. Nyk Lewis, VCU

A 6-foot-1 guard who plays his best in the open floor, Lewis had committed to Xavier. But in the aftermath of a coaching change there, he ultimately decided to stay close to home (Washington DC) by picking VCU. At that level, it wouldn't be surprising if he was a massive immediate impact player.

5. Acaden Lewis, Villanova

At 6-foot-2, Lewis is one of the taller guards of this group. An all-around smooth contributor, he was committed to Kentucky until near the end of the recruiting process. After a decommitment and a whirlwind recruiting tour, he ended up choosing Villanova, where he should be an immediate contributor.

4. Kingston Flemings, Houston

An athletic 6-foot-3 guard, Flemings should give Kelvin Sampson the speed and defensive firepower for which Houston is famous. Flemings needs to get more consistent on his perimeter shot. He chose Houston last November and never wavered from that choice.

3. Cayden Boozer, Duke

While his brother Cameron is the better prospect, 6-foot-4 point guard Cayden could impress at Duke. He's bigger and stronger than most guards in this class. While not as explosive as some, he's more ready to immediately contribute for the Blue Devils in the coming season.

2. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Brown is a speedy 6-foot-3 athlete who can handle, score, or pass. He and Acuff are clearly the top two point guards in the class. If there's an issue for the barely-170 pound Brown, it's strength. Pat Kelsey will do everything in his power to turn Brown loose in 2025-26.

1. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

The 6-foot-2 Acuff is a perfect John Calipari point guard. He can handle and distribute, but should be lethal in high screen and roll action. How he'll adapt to giving up the ball more in the college game is the only real question here.

What do you think of the top point guard recruits? Share your take on them below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

